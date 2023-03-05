This $10 Find Stops Splatters in the Microwave, and Makes Life So Much Easier

There is no worse feeling than heating up leftovers, only to open the microwave and see a crime scene. Red sauce splattered everywhere, tomato bisque lining the walls, and/or grease clinging to the door.

Because using your microwave is supposed to be convenient, Amazon shoppers have found a solution. This $10 find is being praised by shoppers as an essential item “for anyone who owns a microwave.”

Amazon

Buy it: $10; Amazon

The Tovolo Microwave Cover might look more like a colander at first, and you’d be right to think so. It can do that too. But it’s main purpose is functioning as a lid for anything you’re microwaving to stop spills and splatters, and it excels at this. It’s all thanks to its perforated lid, which encourages even cooking and allows steam to escape, so your food doesn’t end up soggy.

While splatter might get on this cover, that’s quite alright. It’s easy to clean thanks to being dishwasher-safe, and easy to store as it collapses into a disc when you’re done using it. There’s even a little handle on the top, making it easy to grab when it's hot in the microwave, kind of like a silver platter a butler might serve you things on.

While it comes in three sizes (small, medium, and large), medium is by far the most versatile, and has already raked up over 25,900 perfect ratings at Amazon as a result. One shopper writes, “This is definitely a must-have for anyone who uses a microwave!” They continue to say that it is well-made, the height is adjustable, and “it is a heck of a lot better than using a napkin or paper towel to put over the dish you're heating.”

Another says, “This is a great cover. It extends deep enough to cover all sorts of items you may wish to microwave.” They add that they love the vented design, which prevents “steam facials,” when you lift it up.

If you own a microwave, the jury is out. You need to add this to your kitchen. For just $10, it’s well worth a shot.

At the time of publishing, the price was $10.