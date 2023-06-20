Hundreds of Jars of Tostitos Salsa Recalled Nationwide

Check your jars because these products may contain an undisclosed allergen.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023
Tostitos logo with a recall sticker on a red and orange burst background
Photo:

Frito-Lay/Allrecipes

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall for select jars of its Tostitos Avocado Salsa due to mislabeling, as the salsas may contain a milk allergen that is not disclosed on the packaging.

The front of the Tostitos jars is correctly labeled as Avocado Salsa; However, the back of the jar has another product’s label on it, which does not declare the milk allergen information. Those with milk allergies or sensitivities are urged not to consume the recalled salsa because it may cause serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

a product photo of the Tostitos Avocado Salsa jar.

Tostitos

The recalled jars of Tostitos Avocado Salsa were distributed to retailers nationwide and also sold online as early as April 5. You’ll know you have the recalled product if it bears a UPC barcode ending in 0559 and has a best-before date of November 2, 2023, or November 3, 2023. You can also find label photos on the FDA’s site.

No other Frito-Lay or Tostitos products are impacted by this recall.

While there haven’t been any reports of allergic reactions caused by eating the recalled salsa, if you or someone in your household has any milk allergies or sensitivities, you should not consume it. Instead, throw it away or return it to the original place of purchase.

If you do not have any milk allergies or sensitivities, you may continue to eat the recalled salsa as there is nothing unsafe about the product—it has just been mislabeled. 

If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations directly at 1-800-352-4477.

Was this page helpful?
