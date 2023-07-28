It’s Summer but I Can’t Stop Thinking About Holiday Baking Thanks to Toll House’s New Product

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—actually, it’s not, but a girl can dream. Don’t get me wrong, I love summer, the warm sun, and spending time near any body of water, but sometimes (especially during a heat wave), I find myself thinking about cozy nights watching holiday movies with the Christmas tree on and a plate filled with goodies on my lap.

Now, after hearing about Nestlé Toll House’s new seasonal product launch, I really can’t stop thinking about the winter holidays. This year, Toll House is introducing new baking chips that taste just like a mug of hot chocolate. How, you ask? The Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Morsels are a mixture of rich hot chocolate chips and light marshmallow chips that combine to create the iconic winter flavor.

New Toll House Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Morsels

Nestle Toll House

That means you can give all your baked goods a little hot cocoa flair this holiday season by adding a scoop of these morsels. I know I’ll be adding them to these hot chocolate cookies or these gingerbread waffles—but I’m sure I’ll find more uses in some of my favorite traditional recipes, like brownies, chocolate chip cookies, and even chocolate crinkles. And, let’s be honest, I’ll probably eat a few handfuls straight from the bag, too.

Toll House’s new holiday baking chips will hit retailer shelves in August—sigh, they just missed my Christmas in July celebration—along with its fall offerings. While Toll House isn’t adding any new fall products to its lineup, it is bringing back two ready-to-bake fan favorites: the Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough and M&M’s Ghoul Mix Sugar Cookie Dough.

Nestle Toll House

The Pumpkin Spice flavor features pumpkin spice cookie dough filled with white morsels, and the M&M’s Ghoul’s Mix features sugar cookie dough filled with M&M’s and festive Halloween sprinkles.

So, if you think August is too early for holiday flavors but not too early for fall flavors, you can grab these doughs instead. Personally, I’ll be grabbing all three because it’s never too early to start planning your festive parties.