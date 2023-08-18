When it comes to grilling up a cheeseburger, everyone thinks their tried-and-true way is the best. Whether it be the “perfect” recipe or a special technique, self-proclaimed grillmasters everywhere are sure they’ve got burgers down to a science.

But what if we told you there is a true correct way to make and build a cheeseburger? After Heinz recently settled the debate about where to store your ketchup, its sister brand Kraft decided to enter the chat on cheeseburgers. Because while we all know using Kraft Singles gives you the perfect melty, cheesy burger, we might be sabotaging our Kraft Singles by failing to follow these easy steps.

That’s why Kraft Heinz’s culinary melt masters shared these three simple tricks for making the perfect cheeseburger with Kraft Singles—or, really, any cheese.

Now, next time you fire up the grill at your potluck, you'll really make the best cheeseburger ever.

How To Make the Perfect Cheeseburger

1. Use Cheese Straight From the Fridge

Many of us like to prep our ingredients before we start grilling—because that’s what every TV chef has told us to do—by placing the cheese, buns, and other toppings out so they're ready to use. However, Kraft says the cheese should stay in the fridge right up until you add it to the burger.

When you’re grilling, especially in the summer, your cheese can get too soft if you leave it out. So, leaving it fridge—the cold cheese will allow for easy package removal and give you the perfect melt on the burger.

2. Turn the Grill off Before Adding Any Cheese

When you’re grilling, you might not think about adjusting the grill temperature that often. After all, you’re likely trying to turn out a bunch of burgers as fast as you possibly can to feed your hungry family. But, the grill temperature is important, according to Kraft.

To get the perfect melt on your cheese, you should first cook the burgers to your desired doneness and then turn the grill off completely. Once the grill is off, add your cheese—and your bun if you like it toasted!

Turning the grill off before adding the cheese ensures that the cheese doesn’t melt too quickly causing it to drip off your burger and down into the grill grates. It also allows the buns to get warm and lightly toasty without the fear of burning.

3. Layer It in the Correct Order

Building the cheeseburger might be the biggest point of contention at the barbecue, but Kraft is setting the record straight about the order of ingredients that gives you the perfect burger with crispy toppings and no soggy buns.

The ideal way to layer a cheeseburger, according to Kraft, is: bottom bun, lettuce, tomato, burger, cheese, condiments (like pickles, ketchup, and mayo), and finally, the top bun.

Placing the lettuce on the bottom bun provides a barrier between the wet ingredients, like the tomato and greasy burger, and the bun so that it doesn’t get soggy. And it also lets those tasty meat drippings pump up the lettuce’s barely-there flavor. While on the top bun, it’s all about the sharp cheese and your favorite condiments mingling together to create a delicious burger experience.

Now that you have this incredibly important information, take it into the grilling world and make the best cheeseburgers you’ve ever tasted—and don’t worry, the secret to where you learned your techniques is safe with us.