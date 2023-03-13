14 Easy Chicken Dinners That Only Require Three Ingredients

By
Moriah Mason is part of the fellowship program at Dotdash Meredith, currently with Allrecipes. Moriah writes trending news articles, updates existing articles, and analyzes site traffic. She is an experienced writer who has contributed to several publications, including Samford Crimson and Alabama Political Reporter.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023
portrait shot crispy chicken thigh with mashed potato and green bean sides
Photo:

AR

After a busy day, there's nothing more refreshing than coming across a simple recipe that requires only a few ingredients. Whether you're trying to use up your French-fried onions or craving a deliciously fiery herb sauce, our 3-ingredient chicken recipes offer interesting ways to make plain old chicken taste phenomenal.

01 of 15

Three-Ingredient Baked Chicken Breasts

Three-Ingredient Baked Chicken Breasts

Using three ingredients, you can whip up tender, oven-baked chicken breasts for you and your whole family. Whether you choose to eat these moist chicken breasts by themselves or with a creamy side such as mashed potatoes, these oven-baked chicken breasts are bound to become your new favorite dish. 

02 of 15

Simple Baked Chicken Breasts

Simple Baked Chicken Breasts in a baking dish
Meredith Food Studios

Serve these rich, savory oven-baked chicken breasts to your guests and watch their eyes light up with each bite. With the addition of Creole seasoning and chicken broth, everyone will be able to enjoy a juicy, savory piece of chicken.

03 of 15

Amazing Chicken

Amazing Chicken

If you love the sour and salty taste of mayo, then you definitely love this Amazing Chicken recipe. Ready in just 40 minutes, you’ll be able to savor a tender, breadcrumb-coated chicken breast in no time. 

04 of 15

Easy Baked Chicken Thighs

Easy Baked Chicken Thighs

Savor garlic powder and onion flakes all in this Easy Baked Chicken Thighs dish. The delectable flavors of garlic and onion work to create a simple but oh-so-satisfying tender thigh. 

05 of 15

Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Rotisserie Chicken
CookingOnABudget

Enjoy a slice of chicken that’s been cooked to perfection! In this chicken recipe, we have a chargrilled, buttery, and well-seasoned Rotisserie Chicken that will make you say “mmm” with each bite. 

06 of 15

Zhoug Chicken Thighs

Zhoug Chicken Thighs

By adding a spicy cilantro sauce to plain-old chicken thighs, recipe creator Bibi created moist chicken thighs with a hint of spiciness. While this is a fiery dish, she says, “one bite just leads to another!”

07 of 15

Baked Pesto Chicken Thighs and Potatoes

Baked Pesto Chicken Thighs and Potatoes

Add some salty, herb-infused pesto to your chicken and potatoes and create an unforgettable dinner for your whole family. From the mildly sweet potatoes to the succulent thighs, you'll love every bite.

08 of 15

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

How to Make Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

Use your air fryer to make crispy, juicy chicken thighs that are perfect for any occasion. Whether you have company coming over in a few minutes or are trying to get rid of leftover chicken thighs, this recipe will meet all of your needs. 

09 of 15

Soy and Garlic Marinated Chicken

close up view of Soy and Garlic Marinated and grilled Chicken garnished with fresh herbs on a white plate
Rock_lobster

"I was out of fresh garlic so I substituted jarred garlic," shares reviewer Theresa. "I also marinated the ingredients in a zip lock bag and shook it to combine. The chicken was moist and very flavorful. My family and I loved it and will be making it again."

10 of 15

Crunchy French Onion Chicken

crunchy baked chicken breasts
Crunchy French Onion Chicken. bd.weld

Make your chicken even more delectable by coating each piece in crushed French-fried onions. With each bite, your taste buds will savor a rich, crunchy and tender piece of chicken.  

11 of 15

Crumbled Chicken Tenderloins (Air Fried)

a top down view of a tray of golden-brown chicken tenders and some honey mustard sauce
Allrecipes Magazine

One bite of these golden-brown tenderloins and you’ll never want the drive-thru chicken nuggets ever again! Each tenderloin is coated in dry breadcrumbs giving you that crunchy, tender bite each time.  

12 of 15

Fresh Rosemary Chicken Thighs

Fresh Rosemary Chicken Thighs

Enjoy tangy, rosemary-flavored, oven-baked chicken thighs that are ready in 45 minutes. But, to really make this into a wholesome meal, serve these chicken thighs with asparagus and rice. 

13 of 15

Chicken and Rice

Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole

Each spoonful of this chicken and rice dish contains a delightfully creamy texture. Plus, see what recipe reviewer Cindy P. also has to say, “This is a very quick meal that the kids love. To increase the health value, I added cooked chopped broccoli.” 

14 of 15

Hidden Valley Baked Ranch Chicken

HVR Baked Chicken

Hidden Valley Ranch 

Prepare this baked chicken dish for your next gathering and be surrounded with nothing but compliments. Each time that your guests taste a piece, they’ll be able to savor a buttery, creamy, oven-baked chicken breast.

