14 Easy Chicken Dinners That Only Require Three Ingredients

After a busy day, there's nothing more refreshing than coming across a simple recipe that requires only a few ingredients. Whether you're trying to use up your French-fried onions or craving a deliciously fiery herb sauce, our 3-ingredient chicken recipes offer interesting ways to make plain old chicken taste phenomenal.

01 of 15 Three-Ingredient Baked Chicken Breasts View Recipe Using three ingredients, you can whip up tender, oven-baked chicken breasts for you and your whole family. Whether you choose to eat these moist chicken breasts by themselves or with a creamy side such as mashed potatoes, these oven-baked chicken breasts are bound to become your new favorite dish.

02 of 15 Simple Baked Chicken Breasts View Recipe Meredith Food Studios Serve these rich, savory oven-baked chicken breasts to your guests and watch their eyes light up with each bite. With the addition of Creole seasoning and chicken broth, everyone will be able to enjoy a juicy, savory piece of chicken.

03 of 15 Amazing Chicken View Recipe If you love the sour and salty taste of mayo, then you definitely love this Amazing Chicken recipe. Ready in just 40 minutes, you’ll be able to savor a tender, breadcrumb-coated chicken breast in no time.

04 of 15 Easy Baked Chicken Thighs View Recipe Savor garlic powder and onion flakes all in this Easy Baked Chicken Thighs dish. The delectable flavors of garlic and onion work to create a simple but oh-so-satisfying tender thigh.

05 of 15 Rotisserie Chicken CookingOnABudget View Recipe Enjoy a slice of chicken that’s been cooked to perfection! In this chicken recipe, we have a chargrilled, buttery, and well-seasoned Rotisserie Chicken that will make you say “mmm” with each bite.

06 of 15 Zhoug Chicken Thighs View Recipe By adding a spicy cilantro sauce to plain-old chicken thighs, recipe creator Bibi created moist chicken thighs with a hint of spiciness. While this is a fiery dish, she says, “one bite just leads to another!”

07 of 15 Baked Pesto Chicken Thighs and Potatoes View Recipe Add some salty, herb-infused pesto to your chicken and potatoes and create an unforgettable dinner for your whole family. From the mildly sweet potatoes to the succulent thighs, you'll love every bite.

08 of 15 Air Fryer Chicken Thighs View Recipe Use your air fryer to make crispy, juicy chicken thighs that are perfect for any occasion. Whether you have company coming over in a few minutes or are trying to get rid of leftover chicken thighs, this recipe will meet all of your needs.

09 of 15 Soy and Garlic Marinated Chicken View Recipe Rock_lobster "I was out of fresh garlic so I substituted jarred garlic," shares reviewer Theresa. "I also marinated the ingredients in a zip lock bag and shook it to combine. The chicken was moist and very flavorful. My family and I loved it and will be making it again."

10 of 15 Crunchy French Onion Chicken View Recipe Crunchy French Onion Chicken. bd.weld Make your chicken even more delectable by coating each piece in crushed French-fried onions. With each bite, your taste buds will savor a rich, crunchy and tender piece of chicken.

11 of 15 Crumbled Chicken Tenderloins (Air Fried) View Recipe Allrecipes Magazine One bite of these golden-brown tenderloins and you’ll never want the drive-thru chicken nuggets ever again! Each tenderloin is coated in dry breadcrumbs giving you that crunchy, tender bite each time.

12 of 15 Fresh Rosemary Chicken Thighs View Recipe Enjoy tangy, rosemary-flavored, oven-baked chicken thighs that are ready in 45 minutes. But, to really make this into a wholesome meal, serve these chicken thighs with asparagus and rice.

13 of 15 Chicken and Rice View Recipe Each spoonful of this chicken and rice dish contains a delightfully creamy texture. Plus, see what recipe reviewer Cindy P. also has to say, “This is a very quick meal that the kids love. To increase the health value, I added cooked chopped broccoli.”