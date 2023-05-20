The Top 5 Most Popular Dishes To Bring to a Friend in Need, According to Meal Train Data

When we’re in a tough spot, comfort food can help get us through. And for some reason, it just tastes better when someone else makes it. Cooking for each other is an act of service, kindness, and love like nothing else. So when a Meal Train comes our way, we are always happy to get on board. This “organized way for friends and family to deliver home-cooked meals to someone who's going through a challenging time” is a helping hand for new parents, those going through an injury or illness, or just anyone coming up against life’s many adventures.

Meal Train recently released data on the most popular listings on their pages, and while there were few surprises overall, they listed regional favorites as well which are interesting to see. And of course, Allrecipes has you covered with recipes for each. Did your go-to dish to share make the top five?

What Are the Most Popular Meal Train Meals?

Lasagna

Number one on the list, and in our hearts, lasagna tops the chart—which is no big shock. It's a versatile meal that brings comforting vibes and full bellies to any lucky recipient. Layer your favorite combination of ingredients and you are on your way to a big tray of hearty goodness. Here are a few lasagna recipes to try:

More Inspiration: Our 15 Best Lasagna Recipes of All Time Give You Layers and Layers to Love

Pizza

Just like with lasagna, a recipe for pizza is a recipe for (shareable) success. Of course, pizza is an easy meal to order in, but it's also delicious to make homemade so it can be customized and personalized for every palate. Prep a simple dough and let your toppings do the talking. Or take some suggestions from us:

More Inspiration: The Best Pizza Recipes of All Time Might Make You Rethink Takeout

Chicken Pot Pie

When I think of food to feed the soul, I think of pot pie. A homemade pie is always welcome—for dinner or dessert. Send over a traditional chicken pot pie or serve a bigger crowd with a casserole version. We've got plenty of delectable recipes to help:

More Inspiration: Check Out All Our Pot Pie Recipes

Enchiladas

Another customizable favorite, enchiladas are the perfect choice for a neighbor in need. Choose chicken, beef, or veggie, and then get rolling (literally and figuratively). Filled tortillas with savory sauce are a consistent crowd-pleaser, and they'll freeze well too.

More Inspiration: Get All the Best Enchilada Recipes Here

Tacos

The world of tacos opens up endless possibilities and lots of garnishing fun. They can be packaged as make-your-own kits if you want to give the recipient choices or in already assembled bundles with winning combinations like braised beef and chile sauce, pork and poblanos, carne asada and homemade salsa, or lentils and chipotle. We have great tips and tricks for taco prep and lots of delicious options to get you started.

More Inspiration: 22 Taco Recipes That Top the Taco Truck's

The Most Popular Meal Train Dishes by Region

The Northeast: Beef Stew & Baked Ziti

With its vast valleys, rolling hills, and—let's be real—cold winters, it's no wonder people turn to warming bowls of beef stew and baked ziti as the regional darlings here. And our community of home cooks has you covered when searching for perfect recipes for either.

This baked ziti is "always a hit" (obvious from the over 6,000 5-star reviews). Plus, Chef John shares The Best Baked Ziti Recipe here, or you can opt for an Easy Baked Ziti that comes together in less than 1 hour.

If you're looking to pack up some hearty stew for a friend or relative, you can't go wrong with Homemade Beef Stew or a Slow Cooker Beef Stew.

The Midwest: Chicken Noodle Soup & Breakfast for Dinner

Midwestern hospitality knows that a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup is curative in many ways, and always a welcome dish to share. Breakfast for dinner is the other top pick in this part of the country, with its limitless permutations.

Of course, we have a chicken noodle soup recipe for any occasion—but we've also gathered some treasured recipes along the way, and tested others for you here.

If the recipient you have in mind is a morning person, get inspired by our many breakfast and brunch ideas, or go straight for the casserole dish.

The South: Barbecue & White Chicken Chili

The South has its version of hospitality too, in the form of BBQ and white chicken chili as the most popular meals to deliver in this area.

Though each individual region has its own spin on barbecue, we offer a variety of great choices to fill up any plate—from top rib recipes to the best grilled chicken, served with homemade sauce and satisfying sides. Go hog wild!

Spice up your gesture with Cha Cha's White Chicken Chili, or drop off a Creamy White Chili with over 1,000 5-star reviews that "everyone raves about."



Out West: Chicken Tortilla Soup & Chili with Cornbread

The mountains are calling and chicken tortilla soup and chili with cornbread are answering. Both of these stews are easy to customize and transport so it's no wonder they are go-to's on the left coast.

Dish out familiar flavors in a home-cooked batch of traditional Chicken Tortilla Soup, or use your slow cooker to do the work for you. And just like we have tons of tortilla soup recipes, we might have even more versions of chili to choose from.

Go with a classic homemade chili and cornbread combination, or put the two together in one dish for the ultimate comfort food chili casserole.

