Love It or Hate It—This Polarizing Herb Is America’s Top Pick, According to a New Survey

We rely on herbs and spices every day in our cooking. Fresh sprigs add brightness, dried blends add depth, toasted seeds and pods add aroma and warmth. In all their forms, these key ingredients enhance dishes and elevate flavors from ordinary to extraordinary. It's no wonder herbs and spices have been around as long as fire itself (don't quote me on that). We do know they have been around for thousands of years; From ancient civilizations in Mesopotamia, to Ayurvedic texts in India, to the Middle Ages in Europe, cooks have relied on cumin, coriander, garlic, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, and on and on. They are an integral part of our favorite recipes.

Enough history, let's talk about the here and now. We love to hear about how kitchens today are stocked with the latest and greatest foods, from the top grocery brands, to the most popular hot sauces, to the best store-bought shortcuts—give us a list and we'll check it twice.

In the same vein, Instacart has offered some interesting insight into the latest seasoning trends as well, calculating the top 10 dried and fresh herbs and spices sold in 2022. Let's see where this list lands.



The 10 Most Popular Herbs and Spices in America

Instacart

10. Chili Powder

Chili powder is a vibrant and flavorful spice blend made from dried, ground chile peppers, plus other seasonings to round out the heat. It adds a bold and fiery kick to dishes like homemade chili, potato wedges, pulled pork, and all the tacos and fajitas. If you're feeling zesty, you can even make your own chili powder.

9. Dill

Dill is a versatile herb with delicate feathery leaves and a distinctive aroma, commonly used to add a fresh and herbaceous flavor to salads, sauces, and pickles, of course. Dill is a match made in heaven for salmon or any kind of potato.



8. Dried Basil

Though I can't quite believe fresh basil didn't make the list, dried basil is a pantry staple that captures the essence of the fresh stuff, offering a convenient way to infuse dishes like lasagna with its aromatic and slightly sweet flavor. It's also key in Italian seasoning, dressings, and marinades.



7. Ground Paprika

Paprika, in all its forms, is a vibrant red spice derived from dried and ground chiles, imparting a mildly sweet and smoky flavor to various dishes, while also adding a pop of color. Its popularity likely comes from its versatility. Besides, where would chicken paprikash and deviled eggs be without it?



6. Thyme

This fragrant herb has small, delicate leaves and a warm, earthy flavor that lends a distinctive aromatic note to soups, stews, roasted meats, dressings, and more. It adds a signature flavor to dishes like a French-inspired Quiche Lorraine, flavorful rice, or herbed biscuits.



5. Cinnamon

Smell cinnamon and you'll be transported to the holiday table or a cozy chair by a fireplace...This beloved spice is known for its warm, sweet, and slightly spicy flavor, which adds a delightful aroma and a touch of sweetness to a wide range of savory stews, baked goods, desserts, and hot mugs of cider.



4. Dried Onion

Dried onion, with its concentrated flavor and convenient format, offers a quick and easy way to add savory goodness to recipes like onion soup mix and onion dip, making it a handy pantry staple for enhancing a variety of dishes.



3. Flat-Leaf Parsley

These vibrant green leaves add fresh, bright, herbaceous flavor to complement anything from tabbouleh to seafood pasta to potatoes to a whole laundry list of other recipes that feature the herb. A true kitchen staple, it's no wonder parsley rounds out the top three.



2. Dried Garlic

Dried garlic, with its pungent and aromatic qualities, provides a convenient way to incorporate the distinct flavor and aroma of garlic into recipes, ensuring a savory and robust taste profile. This is a spice cabinet workhorse coming in at number two. Make a crowd-pleasing garlic bread, dress up simple chicken, and keep it around for countless sauces, dips, and seasoning blends.



1. Cilantro

In what some might call an upset, this divisive herb takes the top spot across America. Cilantro, with its strong, grassy taste and citrusy undertones, adds a refreshing and zesty flavor to dishes. It's a signature flavor in Mexican, Asian, and Middle Eastern cuisines. I personally love to see cilantro getting time in the spotlight. I can't imagine guacamole without it, but it's also a perfect balance for chicken dishes, fish tacos, bowls of rice, dressings, and so much more.

P.S. If you don't like cilantro, it could actually be in your genes.



The Most Popular Herbs and Spices in Each State

Instacart

Not only was cilantro the most popular herb nationwide, but it's a bestseller in the western half of the country to boot. The other big majority goes to dried garlic, claiming space in 14 states in the eastern half. Flat-leaf parsley gets love in Montana, New York, Louisiana, and some of New England, while the other states are buying one-offs like chives, basil, thyme, and the like. (I love to see Thai sweet basil repping in North Dakota.) Are you buying the same herbs and spices as your neighbors?



Herbs and Spices Trends

The fresh vs. dried herbs and spices share a fairly even split. This isn't too surprising considering the convenience of dried (holding six of the top 10 spots) and the flavor punch of fresh (with the top spot overall, thanks to cilantro.) What is surprising is that cilantro took number one. This polarizing herb has big fans and big detractors. We talked to Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart's Trends Expert, about the results.

"It's interesting that cilantro, a polarizing herb, secured the top position among fresh and dried herbs and spices based on Instacart’s purchase data. This speaks volumes about its unique appeal and ability to elevate the food we eat. Our survey with The Harris Poll found that over 1 in 3 Americans love cilantro, while only 13% dislike or hate it. We believe the small percentage of people who have an aversion to cilantro are quite vocal with their opinions, creating the impression of broader disdain. In reality, cilantro is more loved than loathed!” Romaniuk says. "Further, among those who hate and cannot tolerate the taste of cilantro, 65% find its aroma equally displeasing, with 33% saying cilantro smells and tastes like soap.”

I also asked her about my favorite fresh herb which I was surprised wasn't on the list: Basil.



"It is surprising that dried basil is more popular than fresh basil. While fresh basil is often appreciated for its vibrant aroma and flavor, the greater amount of purchases for dried basil underscores its value as a convenient and shelf-stable option. This might have something to do with the fact that basil can turn quickly if it’s not stored properly in the fridge, and additionally, more people could be growing the fresh herb at home and don’t need to order it from the grocery store.” Romaniuk adds.

As a matter of fact, I do have a basil plant growing on my deck. And after writing this article, I'm inspired to go make a pesto right now with all of my herbs and spices. What's your favorite from the list?

