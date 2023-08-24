The Best Mayo Is Finally Back at Costco, and I’ve Never Seen It This Cheap

I was a mayonnaise skeptic. For years, I wanted to hate the stuff, but simultaneously acknowledged it made almost everything taste better: chicken, burgers, fries, and, of course, the best summer sandwiches. It only took until I was an adult and grocery shopping for myself to realize that all mayos are not created equal. Sure, Hellmann's is the gold standard, and Southerners will tell you it's Duke's or bust, but I actually think another brand takes first prize: Kewpie mayonnaise.

What Is Kewpie Mayonnaise?

Kewpie is a Japanese brand of mayo that is essentially the Hellmann's of Asia. It's extremely popular all over Asia, and has been slowly making its way into American stores and kitchens over the last decade or so. So what differentiates it from American-style mayonnaise? It's not just the shape of the squeeze bottle.

Japanese-style mayo (like Kewpie) is sweeter and a little bit richer than American mayo, because its ingredients differ slightly. Kewpie contains only egg yolks instead of whole eggs, rice vinegar rather than white vinegar, and notably, contains MSG. Before you let that turn you off, you should read our guide to MSG and common misconceptions about it (like how it's already in many things you eat and love—ahem, Doritos and Hidden Valley Ranch).

Plus, its convenient shape and squeeze top makes it particularly great for artfully topping things like Okonomiyaki and homemade sushi, or just having fun with food and writing words in mayo before dragging your fries through it.

Overall, I find Kewpie has more flavor and a better, less greasy mouthfeel than its American counterparts (and many chefs agree). Kewpie took home the Best Mayo for Making a Gourmet Dinner in our mayo taste test, with our taster noting, "It’s more expensive and I have to go to the Asian market to get it, but it’s 100% worth it when using it to make a recipe feel a bit more upscale." Well, you no longer have to go out of your way to find it, because Kewpie is (finally!) back on Costco shelves.

Kewpie Mayo Is Finally Back at Costco

Kewpie has been sold at Costco on and off for the past few years, but it typically leaves shelves very quickly. It would appear (finger's crossed!), it's now here to stay. Several eagle-eyed shoppers spotted it back in the big box stores in February and it's still on shelves as recently as a few days ago.

And, of course, like everything at Costco, the price is right. At my local Asian grocery store, H Mart, it's typically priced between $6-$8 for a 12-oz bottle. At Costco, it's $5.99 for a bottle literally double the size, at 24 ounces. One Reddit user noted the price discrepancy, writing this of the mayo: "[Kewpie is] the GOAT and this price is insane. A smaller bottle is $10 in Asian markets around here."

But just because it's finally widely available doesn't mean it's going to last long. With customer comments like "Once I tried Kewpie I never went back. It is far and away better than [other] mayo and Miracle Whip, I'll never go back," and "Kewpie is the one true mayo! It is god's mayo! I never use any other mayo," it's sure to fly off shelves. Kewpie mayo sold out quickly the last few times it was on Costco shelves, but it seems to be getting restocked consistently this time around and (hopefully!) is here to stay. But of course, there are never any promises when it comes to Costco products.

So, if you've never had Kewpie before, there's never been a better time to try it. Plus, it's peak tomato season right now, and a tomato sandwich is the ideal vessel for Kewpie mayo. It really highlights the taste difference, resulting in a sweeter, umami-rich sandwich you'll be craving daily until tomato season ends.

