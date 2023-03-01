The Best Dinner Shortcut I Buy Every Time I'm At Trader Joe’s

I tried every pre-marinated protein and this one is in a league of its own.

By
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel

Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023
Customers shop the frozen foods aisle at Trader Joe's grocery store.
Photo: Dorothy Alexander/Alamy Stock Photo

If you’ve ever stepped foot in a Trader Joe’s, you know how easy it is to get distracted by the new products, snacks, cheeses, and other generally exciting-but-decidedly-not-dinner items. I recently wrote about my favorite $2 lunch find, and now I’m sharing my other favorite weeknight shortcut from the store: the best pre-marinated meat from Trader Joe’s. 

TJ’s offers a wide variety of marinated proteins ranging from whole, spatchcocked chickens to different cuts of steak. Well, I tried them all and one stands far and above the rest. It’s so good, I buy it every time I go to the store. In fact, I even polled a Trader Joe’s Reddit forum, and they agreed, too. Without further ado, let me introduce you to the Shawarma Chicken Thighs.

My Favorite Dinner Product from Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s’ Shawarma Chicken Thighs are a godsend on busy weeknights, and that’s why I keep them on hand—usually in my freezer—at all times. Absolutely packed with spices and Middle Eastern flavor, they’re shockingly delicious, budget-friendly, and instantly inspire countless dinners. 

According to TJ’s the secret is in the spices, “a shawarma spice marinade made of onion, garlic, sea salt, cumin, cinnamon, coriander, paprika, turmeric, and parsley.” Paired with juicy, tender, hard-to-overcook boneless chicken thighs, this chicken goes from package to grill (or oven) to table in under 20 minutes.

Grilling is my favorite method to cook the Shawarma Chicken Thighs, which come marinated but not cooked. On the grill grates, the sugars and spices in the marinade caramelize and char, giving the chicken that incredible smoky flavor you’d get in a Middle Eastern restaurant or gyro shop

Once cooked, I’ll plate the shawarma chicken in a pita or wrap, atop salads, in a grain bowl, or pair with a selection of Trader Joe’s dips for a little DIY mezze platter. The chicken thighs are so delicious, I never leave the store without stocking up on a pack.

trader joes chicken shawarma thighs cooked and served on a pita with shawarma toppings like cabbage and tzatziki.

Courtney Kassel

Is This The Best Protein From Trader Joe’s?

But is it just me who feels so strongly about this product? I took to Reddit and polled Trader Joe’s super fans, and guess what? They felt the same. 

“I'm obsessed with the shawarma chicken thighs! I eat them almost every week,” said Reddit user high_fructose26. Another wrote, “Chicken shawarma hands down.”

I Tried Every Marinated Meat at Trader Joe’s (So You Don’t Have To) 

To really prove the Shawarma Chicken Thighs are the best, I sampled every marinated meat I could get my hands on at Trader Joe’s. Generally speaking, I preferred the marinated chicken options to the beef, which I found to be too salty and tougher, lower quality cuts of meat. They ranged from good to okay, but none even came close to the Shawarma Chicken Thighs. And, at $6.99/pound, the chicken thighs were also one of, if not the most budget-friendly option.

My runner-ups were the Spatchcocked Lemon Rosemary Chicken and the Carne Asada or Pollo Asada. If there are any to avoid, I’d say the Sesame Teriyaki Beef Skirt Steak and Bool Kogi (Korean-inspired short ribs); they were both really salty, and pretty pricey. Skip those two, and instead marinate some steak yourself with TJ’s Soyaki Sauce—it’ll taste better, and feel better on your wallet. 

Next time you’re at Trader Joe’s, maybe give some of these options a shot, but definitely add the Shawarma Chicken Thighs to your cart. I promise, you’ll thank me later.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
A Trader Joe's storefront that's white with black accents and has a red "Trader Joe's" sign over the door
The Best Dinner Shortcuts to Make from Trader Joe's Box Mixes
Trader Joe's
This Is the Only Canned Soup I Buy from Trader Joe's
A branded trader joes shopping cart handle
The $2 Trader Joe's Product I Never Leave the Store Without
A Trader Joe's storefront that's white with black accents and has a red "Trader Joe's" sign over the door
The Best and Worst Times to Shop at Trader Joe's
A branded trader joes shopping cart handle
The 5 Best Trader Joe's Products of All Time, According to Customers
Grilled flank beef steak with rosemary, prepared in air fryer
You Can Air Fry These 6 Proteins Straight From Frozen
An assortment of fall products from Trader Joe's sit on autumnal colored background.
The Trader Joe's Fall Products Our Editors Stock Up On For the Rest of the Year
A variety of coffee bags arranged on an orange background.
The Best Coffee Grounds You Can Buy, According to Our Readers
Trader Joe's Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants; arranged on a serving platter, one on a plate with fork marks and pieces, cup of coffee next to it
New Trader Joe's Fall Products Have Arrived — Here's What to Try and What to Skip
Trader Joe's Hot Cocoa Ornaments box of four with one shown in a mug of milk and another broken open revealing the marshmallows and chocolate chips inside.
10 Gifts Under $10 from Trader Joe's
A Trader Joe's storefront with a woman out front putting items into a shopping cart.
The 5 Best New Products at Trader Joe's in February 2023
a bottle of trader joe's ketchup sprinkle seasoning blend next to a plate of french fries
Trader Joe's Just Released a New Ketchup-Flavored Seasoning and It's Divisive
A Thanksgiving table set with mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, roasted turkey and gravy at the center.
6 Trader Joe's Products I'll Be Passing Off as Homemade for Friendsgiving
trader joes thanksgiving turkey sausage fried rice
My Favorite Product from Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Lineup Is Back
A bag of frozen Trader Joe's Roasted Potatoes next to a casserole full of the potatoes with cheese, corned beef and one serving on a plate topped with an egg
The Best Frozen Vegetable Cooking Hacks from Trader Joe's
best cast iron skillet
The 10 Best-Rated Cast Iron Skillets for Every Cook, According to Thousands of Reviews