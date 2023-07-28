If You’ve Ever Bought This TGI Fridays Favorite, It's Time To Claim Your Money in a Settlement

And you don't need any receipts!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Published on July 28, 2023
TGI Fridays Logo on a yellow and blue background
If you have a stellar memory, or you track the open class action lawsuits as much as we do, then you might remember a lawsuit that claimed TGI Fridays frozen mozzarella sticks don’t actually have mozzarella cheese in them.

Well, we’re happy to report the 2022 lawsuit against Inventure Foods, the manufacturer of TGI Fridays' frozen Mozzarella Sticks Snacks, has reached a settlement—and you could get paid for it. The class action suit alleged that Inventure Foods was misleading customers by falsely advertising the snacks as “Mozzarella Sticks” when they were made with Cheddar cheese instead of mozzarella cheese. 

Now, Inventure Foods has been ordered to pay out $900,000 in settlement money to customers who purchased the frozen appetizer. That means if you bought any TGI Fridays Mozzarella Sticks Snacks—in the original or baked flavor—between January 1, 2017, and July 31, 2022, you can submit a claim for compensation.

To redeem your settlement claim, you’ll need to file the online claim form before August 22. Filling out your claim is simple—especially because you don’t need to provide any proof of purchase, so there’s no need to dig through old receipts. Just visit the claim site, input the amount of TGI Fridays Mozzarella Stick Snack products that you purchased in the time frame, select your payment method, and submit. 

Inventure Foods will then pay you back for up to 20 eligible products—giving you $.30 per product for a total of up to $6, according to the Settlement Agreement

It’s important to note that the settlement can only be filled out one time per household, so be sure to include all purchases made by your household over those few years. 

And, once you file your TGI Fridays claim, remember to file your A&W root beer and cream soda claim while you’re at it—and you can thank us for the cash back later.

