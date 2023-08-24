Target Already Discounted Cuisinart, Zwilling, and More for Its Massive Labor Day Sale—Up to 59% Off

Grab a stock pot and cast iron frying pan.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Published on August 24, 2023

Photo:

AllRecipes / Reese Herrington

Labor Day weekend signals the end of summer, which always brings with it a twinge of sadness. But even though the weather is about to turn chilly, there is reason to be happy: Target just marked down tons of kitchen gear as much 59% off, and brands like Cuisinart, Calphalon, and Zwilling are all included in the discounts. 

Even if you’re on vacation, stop what you’re doing because this is the perfect time to replace appliances, cookware, kitchen tools and more that are on their last legs. Grab a spotless new frying pan to make cooking breakfast effortless, and a heavy-duty food processor that can tackle all the big batches of chopping and grating you’ll be doing this fall. 

Keep scrolling to reveal our picks for the 28 best deals from the sale, with prices starting at just $14. 

Best Overall Kitchen Deals 

Target Aroma Housewares Professional MTC-8016 Digital Pressure Cooker,

Target

Best Appliance Deals 

As the weather cools, you might start to crave hearty meals that warm your soul—I’m talking about chicken and dumplings and pot roast. And to make them, you’ll need this Aroma Housewares pressure cooker. Currently 55% off, it’s one of the most versatile appliances out there, with settings for slow cooker, steam, and saute, as well as for rice, beans, soup and stew, and cake. Use it on those weeknights when you’re craving a low-effort, but elaborate meal. 

Target Cuisinart Coffee Center 12 Cup and Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Target

Buy it: Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Maker, $130 (was $200); Amazon

If there's a simple drip-coffee machine on your countertop right now, it’s time for an upgrade. This Cuisinart coffee center is a step up: One side makes a 12-cup carafe of coffee, while the other can prepare single 6-,8-, or 10-ounce cups of coffee. And it’s intuitive to operate: Set it to start brewing your coffee 24 hours in advance, so you can wake up to a fresh pot, or adjust the brew strength of a button. The 40-ounce water reservoir allows you to brew coffee all day without stopping to refill it. 

Target Taylor Precision Products Digital Folding Probe Thermometer

Target

Best Kitchen Tool and Gadget Deals 

When it comes to cooking, even the smallest tool can have the biggest impact. This digital thermometer, for instance, might be compact but it's essential to ensuring that your steaks and burgers are never overcooked—and it’s 59% off right now. The large digital screen is easy to read at a glance, and the probe folds away for space-saving storage in any drawer. 

Target J&V TEXTILES Kitchen Food Scale for Baking and Cooking, Lightweight

Target

Buy it: J&V Textiles Kitchen Scale, $15 (was $40); Amazon

If you’re already daydreaming about fall desserts, one tool to help make them perfect is this digital kitchen scale. The LCD screen can display either ounces or grams, so you can make exact measurements of flour, sugar, oil, and all the rest of your ingredients. Plus, you can use the tare feature to subtract the weight of a container from its contents. 

Target Calphalon Premier Aluminum Hard Anodized Oven Dishwasher

Target

Best Cookware Deals

While it might be hard to part way with your worn down cookware, it's time for a refresh. Grab this Calphalon stock pot, for starters, which you’ll want to have on hand when it comes time to prepare turkey chili, vegetable stock, and beef stew. It has a family-size 8-quart capacity and is crafted from three layers of nonstick aluminum. Not only does that mean it's built for frequent use and long-lasting durability, but it's also painless to wipe clean. And right now, it’s 47% off.

Target Cuisinart Classic 12" Stainless Steel Non-Stick Skillet - 8322

Target

Buy it: Cuisinart 12-Inch Nonstick Skillet, $34 (was $45); Amazon

A frying pan is no slouch in the kitchen, usually taking on messy, high-temperature cooking tasks like frying eggs and searing pork chops. That’s why it's always a good idea to have a fresh pan on hand when the one you used too often starts to chip and stain. Cuisinart’s classic 12-inch fry pan is one of the best options out there, and it’s on sale for $34. It's made of hardy stainless steel and has three layers of nonstick coating so that your food never gets stuck to the surface. 

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24 Piece Glass Food Storage Containers with Leakproof Lids Set - Black

Target

Best Kitchen Storage and Organization Deals 

If you have been neglecting a cluttered refrigerator, or cabinets full of mismatched spice jars and canned food, there’s never been a better time to get organized. The first thing you need is this set of 12 (with lids) glass food storage containers, which is 40% off right now. The dishwasher- and microwave-safe containers don’t just store leftovers. The airtight lids also make them handy containers for produce. Not only will your fruit and vegetables last longer, but these containers will make your refrigerator shelves look tidier.

Target Talented Kitchen 4 Stainless Steel Spice Racks Wall Mount Organizer

Target

Buy it: Talented Kitchen Stainless Steel Spice Racks, $40 (was $57); Amazon

Small jars of spices and herbs can take up a lot of counter and cabinet space, especially when they are all different sizes and shapes. This set of four stainless steel spice racks comes with 24 4-ounce bottles, to get all your seasonings looking uniform. And they mount to the wall, for easy access to the right bottle at a glance—clearing much needed space on your counter.   

