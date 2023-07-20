'Taco Tuesday' Has Been Liberated

Did you think the phrase “Taco Tuesday” belonged to everyone? We certainly did, but then we learned that the Taco John’s franchise, with nearly 400 restaurants in 21 states, trademarked the phrase that answers the Tuesday night question “What's for dinner?” back in 1989. Their trademark covered every state but New Jersey, where the Atlantic City restaurant Gregory’s patented it in 1979.

How did we find out that Taco John’s owned the catchy phrase in 49 states? Back in May, Taco Bell filed legal petitions to liberate the phrase from its trademark so that anyone could throw a “Taco Tuesday” celebration or sale without the threat of a lawsuit.

Taco John’s responded with a big “nope” and created a Taco Tuesday deal at its restaurants that lasted the entire month. Anyone using Taco John’s app could order two tacos for $2.

Taco John’s Changes Its “Nope” to a “Yep”

Earlier this week the taco chain let go of its grip on its trademark. “We’ve always prided ourselves on being the home of Taco Tuesday, but paying millions of dollars to lawyers to defend our mark just doesn’t feel like the right thing to do,” said Taco John’s CEO Jim Creel in a statement on its website.

We get that. Taco Bell has over 7,200 locations globally compared to Taco John’s fewer-than-400 locations. Yum!—the company that also owns KFC and Pizza Hut—owns the larger of the two taco chains. A legal battle could have definitely cost Taco John’s millions of dollars, even if it won.

Now any business can use the term “Taco Tuesday” without fear of a cease and desist. That doesn’t mean Taco John’s is done with Taco Bell and other taco franchises just yet.

Taco John’s Challenges Taco Bell to Help Employees

With a dig to Taco Bell’s lawsuit, Creel invited Taco Bell and other competitors to spend money on people in need, not lawyers.

"As we've said before, we're lovers, not fighters, at Taco John's,” the CEO said. “So in that spirit, we have decided to begin sharing Taco Tuesday with a pledge to contribute $100 per location in our system to restaurant employees with children who are battling a health crisis, death or natural disaster. And we're challenging our litigious competitors and other taco-loving brands to join us in supporting the people who serve.”

The litigious competitor (aka Taco Bell) has yet to respond, but Creek pointed out that if Taco Bell responds positively, the $720,000 it would contribute would be less than it would have spent in legal fees fighting to liberate the phrase “Taco Tuesday.” Taco John’s donation will come to less than $40,000.

We don’t want to take sides in this battle that’s not ours, but we are curious to see Taco Bell's response, and that of the other taco chains named in Taco John’s statement—Del Taco, Taco Bueno, Taco Cabana, Jack in the Box, and mom-and-pop taco shops across the country.

Perhaps this is not the end to this “Taco Tuesday” liberation story, and hopefully we’ll soon find out that hundreds of thousands of dollars have gone to help restaurant employees rather than law firms.

