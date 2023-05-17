Taco John’s Is Practically Giving Away Tacos Amidst Taco Bell Trademark Fight

It's "Taco Tuesday" every day at Taco John's this month.

Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Published on May 17, 2023
In case you missed the news, there is a fast food Tex-Mex restaurant war brewing—and it’s as about as shady as the McDonald’s vs. Wendy’s war that’s been waging for years. On May 16, Taco Bell announced it filed legal petitions to free the phrase “Taco Tuesday” from its trademark—a trademark that’s been owned by Taco John’s since 1989.

Taco Bell says it’s not trying to steal the trademark, but rather cancel the trademark so the phrase “Taco Tuesday” can be legally used by any brand. Taco John’s responded to this petition not by giving the trademark up but by releasing a deal to celebrate Taco Tuesday at its restaurants.

In fact, the deal isn’t only valid on Taco Tuesdays, but any day for the rest of May—so technically it’s Taco May at Taco John’s.

Every day from May 16-31, Taco John’s rewards members can score two tacos for just $2 in the Taco John’s app. That’s two of Taco John’s classic hard or soft shell tacos topped with beef, mild sauce, lettuce, and Cheddar for just $1 each—and all you have to do is order the tacos through the app.

"I'd like to thank our worthy competitors at Taco Bell for reminding everyone that Taco Tuesday is best celebrated at Taco John's," said Taco John's CEO Jim Creel in a press release. "We love celebrating Taco Tuesday with taco lovers everywhere, and we even want to offer a special invitation to fans of Taco Bell to liberate themselves by coming by to see how flavorful and bold tacos can be at Taco John's all month long."

Despite the fact that Taco John’s owns the “Taco Tuesday” trademark in 49 of the 50 states (Gregory Hotel owns the trademark in New Jersey), it only has locations in 23 states. So, if you’re in one of those 23 states, you can grab this taco deal now. If not, you will just have to celebrate your “Taco Tuesday” at a restaurant that has to call it something like Taco “Twosday.”

