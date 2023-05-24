Taco Bell Is Bringing Back This Menu From the '90s

If there's one thing to know about us, it’s that we’re constantly begging fast-food restaurants to bring back our favorite menu items—and there’s no greater feeling than when they actually do. Taco Bell is one of those restaurants that consistently brings back long-lost fan-favorite items—ahem, we’re looking at you Mexican Pizza—which we’re so thankful for.

Just when we thought our orders this summer would be filled with the returning Nacho Fries and the fan-voted Beefy Crunch Burrito, Taco Bell announced yet another menu item return. And not just one menu item return, but an entire menu return.

Taco Bell’s fiery Volcano Menu is returning this summer for a limited time. The Volcano Menu was first introduced with the Volcano Burrito in 1995 then the Volcano Taco in 2008—and, despite its “limited-time” status, parts of the menu have already been brought back twice since its original departure.

This time, the menu will include both the Volcano Burrito and Volcano Taco—as well as the ability to add the iconic Lava Sauce to any order.

Taco Bell

The Volcano Burrito is currently available at Taco Bells in the UK and is a spicy burrito filled with black beans, chicken, beef, nacho chips, Mexican rice, sour cream, and lava sauce. However, there’s no telling if it will be made the exact same when it returns to the U.S.

The Volcano Taco is a spicy taco that features an iconic bright red shell, ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and Lava Sauce. As far as the Lava Sauce, it’s like a spicy nacho cheese that customers loved to put on so many menu items.

The Volcano Menu will make an early debut for Taco Bell Rewards members on June 27, then will hit menus nationwide for a limited time on June 29.

Taco Bell originally announced the Volcano Menu’s reappearance in March to many fans' excitement—especially those who have been begging for its return on social media and via various Change.org petitions. However, apparently, not everyone heard the news because during a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything with Taco Bell’s CMO, Taylor Montgomery, some Redditors were asking for the Volcano Menus’ return and to make it a permanent menu offering.

“It's coming back! Rewards members can get it through early access on June 27—go buy a lot of it so we can make it permanent,” RealTacoBell responded.

You heard the CMO! If you want to see the Volcano Menu for longer than just a few weeks or months, head to Taco Bell and get ordering!

