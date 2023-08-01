Your Taco Bell Order Might Be Missing the Sour Cream Soon

You might have to BYOSC.

By
Alice Knisley Matthias
Alice Knisley Matthias
Alice Knisley Matthias

Alice Knisley Matthias writes about food, gardening, family, and education. Her work appears in The New York Times for Kids, Washington Post Kids, and Food Network. She is a regular contributor for Parade covering food trends, product roundups, recipes, profiles, and celebrity chef interviews. Her work for Boys' Life and Kids Discover has covered subjects like a Master Chef Junior finalist, music and theatre kids at work, how to make food from kitchen scraps, and the science of yeast. Other credits include an America's Test Kitchen cookbook, EatingWell, Highlights for Children, Redbook, Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Meatless Mondays, and regional parenting publications.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023
A taco bell sign against a blue sky with white clouds.
Photo:

Shutterstock/Allrecipes

Sour cream is a must-have ingredient for many Taco Bell customers when placing an order but it soon may be in short supply at the restaurants. Taco Bell has confirmed that the fast food restaurant is facing a supply-and-demand concern as its supplier's employees goes on strike.

Why Might Taco Bell Be Out of Sour Cream Soon?

Workers from the New Dairy Select Milk production facility went on strike last week with the goal of receiving better healthcare coverage from their parent company, Borden Dairy.

According to a press release, the current plan on offer "requires them to pay higher premiums and deductibles, as well as come out-of-pocket for a wide variety of services that would be covered under a Teamster plan." New Dairy Select Milk countered this in a statement saying it's disappointed about the strike and that the contract included "above-market pay and benefits."

In the press release, the union warned this could result in a sour cream shortage for customers when placing orders. But the company said, "It is our hope that the union and our employees will reconsider our proposal in the days ahead so we can finalize a contract and move forward together." So there's still hope the shortage could be avoided.

What To Do About the Taco Bell Sour Cream Shortage

What does this mean for customers this summer when ordering a Crunch Wrap in the store or rolling up to the drive-thru for an order of tacos?

With a potential sour cream shortage looming, be sure to ask if the location where you are placing the order has sour cream available. If they don't, you can order your favorites "fresco style" which automatically removes the sour cream as well as any cheese or mayo-basd sauces and replaces them with a serving of diced tomatoes. Or simple get your order without sour cream and add it yourself at home.

Will Other Restaurants Run Out of Sour Cream?

This strike has the possibility to have a ripple effect on more than just Taco Bell. The company is also a provider of sour cream for national brands and companies including Wendy's and Hello Fresh. So here's to hoping they come to an agreement soon!

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
hand dipping taco into red sauce
Taco Bell Is Releasing a New Taco Nationwide
toothpick test on baked cake
PSA: The Toothpick Test Might Be Ruining Your Cakes
Taco Tuesday neon sign with prickly pear cactus
'Taco Tuesday' Has Been Liberated
cans of Campbell's cream of chicken soup on a red, yellow, and blue background
Campbell’s New Condensed Cream Soups Are Missing Something
a taco bell store front with pink and yellow triangles in the top left and bottom right corners.
Another Fan-Favorite Is Back on the Menu at Taco Bell
taco bell logo and crunchwrap on burst background
There’s a New Crunchwrap on the Taco Bell Menu
Girl Scout cookies
You Might Have a Hard Time Finding Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie
guy in the drive-thru line
9 Surprisingly Rude Things You Might Be Doing in the Drive-Thru
sliced cucumbers with red onions in creamy dressing on palm fronds
Cucumber Salad With Sour Cream
120 Ratings
A cup of soup with a bite being taken out with a spoon
Here’s Why You Might Not Want to Order the Soup of the Day, According to a Chef
No Sour Cream Beef Stroganoff
121 Ratings
bowl of sour cream
10 Sour Cream Substitutes for Every Kind of Recipe
a taco bell store front on a blue background.
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back This Menu From the '90s
Taco John's fast food restaurant exterior
Taco John’s Is Practically Giving Away Tacos Amidst Taco Bell Trademark Fight
A taco bell sign against a blue sky with white clouds.
Taco Bell Is Putting a Highly Requested Cult Favorite Back on the Menu
Sour Cream Frosting
147 Ratings