Your Taco Bell Order Might Be Missing the Sour Cream Soon

Sour cream is a must-have ingredient for many Taco Bell customers when placing an order but it soon may be in short supply at the restaurants. Taco Bell has confirmed that the fast food restaurant is facing a supply-and-demand concern as its supplier's employees goes on strike.

Why Might Taco Bell Be Out of Sour Cream Soon?

Workers from the New Dairy Select Milk production facility went on strike last week with the goal of receiving better healthcare coverage from their parent company, Borden Dairy.

According to a press release, the current plan on offer "requires them to pay higher premiums and deductibles, as well as come out-of-pocket for a wide variety of services that would be covered under a Teamster plan." New Dairy Select Milk countered this in a statement saying it's disappointed about the strike and that the contract included "above-market pay and benefits."

In the press release, the union warned this could result in a sour cream shortage for customers when placing orders. But the company said, "It is our hope that the union and our employees will reconsider our proposal in the days ahead so we can finalize a contract and move forward together." So there's still hope the shortage could be avoided.

What To Do About the Taco Bell Sour Cream Shortage

What does this mean for customers this summer when ordering a Crunch Wrap in the store or rolling up to the drive-thru for an order of tacos?

With a potential sour cream shortage looming, be sure to ask if the location where you are placing the order has sour cream available. If they don't, you can order your favorites "fresco style" which automatically removes the sour cream as well as any cheese or mayo-basd sauces and replaces them with a serving of diced tomatoes. Or simple get your order without sour cream and add it yourself at home.

Will Other Restaurants Run Out of Sour Cream?

This strike has the possibility to have a ripple effect on more than just Taco Bell. The company is also a provider of sour cream for national brands and companies including Wendy's and Hello Fresh. So here's to hoping they come to an agreement soon!