Taco Bell Is Releasing a New Taco Nationwide

The brand is launching its take on classic Mexican birria tacos.

Published on July 28, 2023
It’s been a great summer to be a Taco Bell fan. First, the brand announced the return of the Volcano Menu and the Enchirito, a cross between an enchilada and a burrito. This month, it reintroduced the Crispy Chicken Taco, and the long-awaited return of the Beefy Crunch Burrito is almost upon us. Now Taco Bell has announced a new taco, the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, which will be available nationwide beginning August 3.  

According to the brand, the new taco offering is inspired by the “hearty, rich flavors of birria.” Birria is a spicy, slow-cooked Mexican meat stew. The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco features a grilled white corn shell stuffed with slow-braised shredded beef, creamy jalapeño sauce, and melted cheese (a blend of cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack) on both the inside and outside of the taco. The taco comes with two savory sauces for dipping: a red sauce and a warm nacho cheese sauce.

The braised shredded beef is a standout here, as it’s the first time it’s available nationally after spending two years in development. Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer, said, “This Mexican-inspired dish represents an evolution of what fans typically expect from Taco Bell. We’re excited to bring this menu item nationwide after an incredibly successful test in 2022.”

hand dipping taco into red sauce with burrito and chalupa on the side

Taco Bell

The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco was originally tested in October 2022 at select locations in Minnesota and Tennessee and performed well enough to warrant a nationwide release. One Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco will set you back $3.45. If you’re curious to get a similar flavor experience at home, try making your own birria tacos

