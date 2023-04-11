Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Are Back With a Brand New Flavor Option

There are three things in this world that we can always count on: death, taxes, and Taco Bell removing the fan-favorite Nacho Fries just to bring them back again for a limited-time run. So, it’s that time of year again: the Nacho Fries are back on Taco Bell’s menu.

Since the Nacho Fries' inception in 2018, they have become a beloved menu item at Taco Bell. Who would have thought that a Tex-Mex restaurant, known for its Crunchwrap Supreme and Cheesy Gordita Crunch, would make fries that no one can seem to get enough of? Taco Bell might not have even realized what they did when they made the fries because after the Nacho Fries' first limited run was over, fans were immediately begging for their return.

The Nacho Fries will return on April 13, marking their ninth menu appearance. This year, however, the Nacho Fries won’t be gracing the menu alone. In addition to the beloved classic Nacho Fries, served with nacho cheese sauce, Taco Bell is teaming up with Texas-based hot sauce company, Yellowbird Hot Sauce, to offer new spicy Nacho Fries.

The Yellowbird Nacho Fries will feature the same seasoned, crispy fries and nacho cheese sauce as the original, but will also be piled with steak and Taco Bell + Yellowbird’s new, exclusive Spicy Habanero Ranch.

If you think Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries disappear from menus quickly, then you’ll be disappointed to know that the Yellowbird Nacho Fries will only be available for two weeks. The original Nacho Fries will stick around for a little bit longer—but, in true Taco Bell fashion, we don’t know how long they’ll be available.

The Nacho Fries will cost $1.99 this time around, while the Yellowbird Nacho Fries will cost $4.99. Taco Bell is also offering a Nacho Fries combo meal with its $8.49 Deluxe Cravings Box, which features Nacho Fries, Chicken Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Doritos Locos Taco, and a medium drink.

