Fans Voted and This Taco Bell Item Is Returning to Menus This Summer

It's finally back for the first time in 5 years.

Updated on April 13, 2023
There’s nothing better than having a say in what your favorite restaurant sells. While most fast food joints rarely resurrect discontinued items (despite thousands of begging customers), Taco Bell continues to bring back fan-loved foods year after year. And we’re not just talking about the Nacho Fries

In 2022, Taco Bell launched its first-ever fan vote to determine if it brought back the Enchirito or Double Decker Taco. More than 750,000 customers voted and the Enchirito made its long-awaited return in November. 

After the successful inaugural year, Taco Bell brought the fan vote back for a second round—this time pitting the Beefy Crunch Burrito against the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos.

The Beefy Crunch Burrito was popular in the 2010s, when it made its debut and had multiple limited-time stints through 2018. The burrito includes beef, sour cream, seasoned rice, nacho cheese, and Fritos Flamin' Hot Flavored Corn Chips (for the crunch). 

The Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos joined the iconic Doritos Locos Tacos line in 2013, but, despite its popularity, was discontinued in 2019. The taco features beef, cheese, and lettuce in a Doritos Cool Ranch-flavored shell. 

Fans had about two weeks to cast daily votes for their chosen winner—and the results are in

Taco Bell’s 2023 fan vote winner is the Beefy Crunch Burrito, which fans can now expect to head back to menus in August. 

The Beefy Crunch Burrito received a whopping 60% of the more than 950,000 votes and will return to Taco Bells nationwide for a limited time this summer.

We’re sad to see the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos stay buried, but we can’t wait to get our hands on the spicy, cheesy, crunchy burrito we never dreamed we’d see again.

