15 No-Fuss Summer Dump Dinners

Enjoy mouthwatering meals all season with these low-effort dinner recipes.

By
Rai Mincey
rai mincey wearing red lipstick and chic scarf
Rai Mincey

Rai Mincey is a writer, photographer, and tastemaker with five years of experience in recipe development and food styling. In her role at Allrecipes, she works with team members to make the site as vibrant and varied as the community of home cooks that use it.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on June 5, 2023
french vegetable stew

Convenient meals that keep you out of a hot kitchen are a must for summertime, and we've compiled the best dump dinners for the season. From succulent shredded chicken tacos to veggie-forward stews, these one-pot recipes speak to the magic of summer produce. You're guaranteed to love these no-fuss dump dinners bursting with flavor — find your favorite and enjoy.

01 of 16

Mississippi Roast (Slow Cooker Pepperoncini Pot Roast)

Mississippi Roast

Serve egg noodles or mashed potato with this tender, 5-ingredient Mississippi chuck roast. Cook on low for 8 hours before enjoying this bold and buttery beef entree that gets its unique flavor from pepperoncini peppers.

02 of 16

Fiesta Slow Cooker Shredded Chicken Tacos

high angle, close up on a plate of three fiesta slow cooker shredded chicken tacos
Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Succulent shredded chicken has never been easier. With just three ingredients and a slow cooker, serve juicy chicken that can be used as taco filling, sandwich stuffer, or salads. Our community of home cooks loves no-fuss approach of this dump dinner recipe.

03 of 16

One-Pot Ham and Veggie Pasta

One-Pot Ham and Veggie Pasta
lutzflcat

"This pasta dish didn't disappoint at all," shares reviewer Casablancaise. "Simple, easy, and satisfying! I followed closely but used turkey ham. "The recipe amount was enough for 8 hearty servings."

04 of 16

One-Skillet Mexican Quinoa

One Skillet Mexican Quinoa
My Hot Southern Mess

Fire-roasted tomatoes join yellow corn, black beans, and quinoa in this wholesome recipe. The grain is simmered in chicken broth until tender, then topped with avocado and lime juice for a vibrant finish.

05 of 16

Ratatouille Provençale

ratatouille provencale

Put your summer produce to good use with this classic French stew. Eggplant, garlic, and zucchini take center stage, creating a soft, savory experience you'll want again and again this season.

06 of 16

Greek Flank Steak and Veggie Salad

looking down at a pan of Greek flank steak and a bowl of veggie salad
Allrecipes Magazine

This sheet pan meal makes it easy to create restaurant-quality flavor. "Tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers (yes, cucumbers!) roast along with the Greek flank steak, creating a crunchy, juicy salad that just begs to be topped with feta," says recipe creator Molly G.

07 of 16

Pulled Chicken Sloppy Joes (Sloppy Chickens)

Chef John's Pulled Chicken Sloppy Joes
Chef John

Chef John's one-pot chicken recipe gets its irresistibly delicious flavors from cayenne, ketchup, and diced jalapeno peppers. This take on the traditional sloppy Joe is rich, spicy, and totally satisfying.

08 of 16

Best Salmon Bake

mid angle looking at a few salmon fillets in a casserole dish, topped with chopped tomatoes and green onions
dotdash meredith food studios

Enjoy baked salmon topped with bright tomatoes and chopped green onions. Simply place the ingredients in a shallow baking dish, cook for 20 minutes, then dig into a perfectly flaky filet. Add a heartier vegetable like potato to the mix for a more substantial meal.

09 of 16

Chicken Tinola

chicken tinola

Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Looking for a cozy dish that even the laziest cook can master? Chicken tinola is a Filipino stew that features chicken, leafy greens, and a flavorful broth (all conveniently simmered in one pot). Fragrant ginger, minced garlic, and chayote quash make this soothing chicken dish one-of-a-kind.

10 of 16

Turkey Spaghetti Zoodles

Turkey Spaghetti Zoodles

"This will be your go-to week night dinner," says creator Megan O. "It's super simple one-pot dinner that's low calorie, low carb, paleo, gluten-free and takes just 10 minutes to make. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator up to 3 days."

11 of 16

Ultimate All in One Chicken Dinner

Ultimate All in One Chicken Dinner

Slow-simmered vegetables, chicken breasts, and zesty spices make a worthy meal any time of year. You'll love the tender green bean, potato, and pepper trio that sets this summer meal apart.

12 of 16

Classic Slow Cooker Corn Chowder

Chopped green chiles, creamed corn, and cubed ham come together in this delectable chowder recipe. Let your slow cooker do the heavy lifting and enjoy a spicy, silky dinner that's even better topped with crumbled bacon.

13 of 16

Pork Roast with Herb Rub

Herbed Pork Roast

"This is fantastic!" raves home cook WendyMWT. The only change I made was that I was out of thyme, so I upped the oregano and slow-cooked it on the lowest setting all night and day! So tender and flavorful."

14 of 16

Slow Cooker Vegetarian Minestrone

minestrone

Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

You don't want to miss out on this family-friendly soup that's loaded with kidney beans, crushed tomatoes, carrots, and green beans. Fresh parsley and grated Parmesan rounds out the flavor of this easy slow cooker meal.

15 of 16

Sweet and Spicy Jerk Shrimp

shrimp, pineapple, onion, and peppers roasted on a sheet pan
Carson Downing

The tantalizing flavors of the Caribbean are on full display in this sheet pan dinner. Pineapple, bell peppers, and shrimp are seasoned with an irresistible spice blend and cooked all together. Serve with brown rice and lime for a perfect bite.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Fennel-Rubbed Pork Chops with Apple, Kale, and Sweet Potato
11 Easy One-Dish Pork Chop Dinners
Slow Cooker BBQ Pork Chops
13 No-Maintenance Dump Dinners
braised tomatillo chicken thighs
10 Chicken Thigh Recipes That Taste Like Summer
close up view of Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce and mashed potatoes on a white plate
25 Easy Friday Night Dinner Ideas
overhead angle looking down at a large bowl of broccoli and chicken stir-fry
15 Simple Skillet Dinners for Two
chicken drumsticks with bright green sauce
15 Succulent Chicken Dinners For Spring
Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore
The Best Instant Pot Recipes for Quick and Easy Dinners 
Skillet Apple Cider Chicken in a bowl over a napkin
17 Easy One-Dish Dinners for Busy Fall Evenings
brazilian black bean stew
16 Quick Protein-Packed Dinners with Canned Beans
Ranch-Baked Chicken Thighs with Bacon, Brussels Sprouts, and Potatoes
10 Budget-Friendly Dinners With Meat
quinoa and corn topped with avocado and cilantro
16 One-Pot Dinners Ready in Less Than an Hour
portrait shot
15 Easy One-Pot Pasta Dinners
Sizzling Sherry Shrimp with Garlic
15 Quick-Prep Recipes for Easy Summer Dinners
Kielbasa with Brussels Sprouts in Mustard Cream Sauce
11 Simple One-Pot Meals Starring Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Cherry Tomatoes with Angel Hair
20 Summer Dinners for Two
Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs
Best Chicken Recipes for Summer Dinners