15 No-Fuss Summer Dump Dinners

Convenient meals that keep you out of a hot kitchen are a must for summertime, and we've compiled the best dump dinners for the season. From succulent shredded chicken tacos to veggie-forward stews, these one-pot recipes speak to the magic of summer produce. You're guaranteed to love these no-fuss dump dinners bursting with flavor — find your favorite and enjoy.

01 of 16 Mississippi Roast (Slow Cooker Pepperoncini Pot Roast) View Recipe Serve egg noodles or mashed potato with this tender, 5-ingredient Mississippi chuck roast. Cook on low for 8 hours before enjoying this bold and buttery beef entree that gets its unique flavor from pepperoncini peppers.

02 of 16 Fiesta Slow Cooker Shredded Chicken Tacos View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Succulent shredded chicken has never been easier. With just three ingredients and a slow cooker, serve juicy chicken that can be used as taco filling, sandwich stuffer, or salads. Our community of home cooks loves no-fuss approach of this dump dinner recipe.

03 of 16 One-Pot Ham and Veggie Pasta View Recipe lutzflcat "This pasta dish didn't disappoint at all," shares reviewer Casablancaise. "Simple, easy, and satisfying! I followed closely but used turkey ham. "The recipe amount was enough for 8 hearty servings."

04 of 16 One-Skillet Mexican Quinoa View Recipe My Hot Southern Mess Fire-roasted tomatoes join yellow corn, black beans, and quinoa in this wholesome recipe. The grain is simmered in chicken broth until tender, then topped with avocado and lime juice for a vibrant finish.

05 of 16 Ratatouille Provençale View Recipe Put your summer produce to good use with this classic French stew. Eggplant, garlic, and zucchini take center stage, creating a soft, savory experience you'll want again and again this season.

06 of 16 Greek Flank Steak and Veggie Salad View Recipe Allrecipes Magazine This sheet pan meal makes it easy to create restaurant-quality flavor. "Tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers (yes, cucumbers!) roast along with the Greek flank steak, creating a crunchy, juicy salad that just begs to be topped with feta," says recipe creator Molly G.

07 of 16 Pulled Chicken Sloppy Joes (Sloppy Chickens) View Recipe Chef John Chef John's one-pot chicken recipe gets its irresistibly delicious flavors from cayenne, ketchup, and diced jalapeno peppers. This take on the traditional sloppy Joe is rich, spicy, and totally satisfying.

08 of 16 Best Salmon Bake View Recipe dotdash meredith food studios Enjoy baked salmon topped with bright tomatoes and chopped green onions. Simply place the ingredients in a shallow baking dish, cook for 20 minutes, then dig into a perfectly flaky filet. Add a heartier vegetable like potato to the mix for a more substantial meal.

09 of 16 Chicken Tinola View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Looking for a cozy dish that even the laziest cook can master? Chicken tinola is a Filipino stew that features chicken, leafy greens, and a flavorful broth (all conveniently simmered in one pot). Fragrant ginger, minced garlic, and chayote quash make this soothing chicken dish one-of-a-kind.

10 of 16 Turkey Spaghetti Zoodles View Recipe "This will be your go-to week night dinner," says creator Megan O. "It's super simple one-pot dinner that's low calorie, low carb, paleo, gluten-free and takes just 10 minutes to make. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator up to 3 days."

11 of 16 Ultimate All in One Chicken Dinner View Recipe Slow-simmered vegetables, chicken breasts, and zesty spices make a worthy meal any time of year. You'll love the tender green bean, potato, and pepper trio that sets this summer meal apart.

12 of 16 Classic Slow Cooker Corn Chowder View Recipe Chopped green chiles, creamed corn, and cubed ham come together in this delectable chowder recipe. Let your slow cooker do the heavy lifting and enjoy a spicy, silky dinner that's even better topped with crumbled bacon.

13 of 16 Pork Roast with Herb Rub View Recipe "This is fantastic!" raves home cook WendyMWT. The only change I made was that I was out of thyme, so I upped the oregano and slow-cooked it on the lowest setting all night and day! So tender and flavorful."



14 of 16 Slow Cooker Vegetarian Minestrone View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios You don't want to miss out on this family-friendly soup that's loaded with kidney beans, crushed tomatoes, carrots, and green beans. Fresh parsley and grated Parmesan rounds out the flavor of this easy slow cooker meal.