10 Chicken Thigh Recipes That Taste Like Summer

Summer's the time for succulent chicken dishes featuring garden-fresh produce and bright, herbaceous sauces. Enjoy the beautiful flavors of the season with recipes for sizzling grilled chicken with fruit salsa or a down-home stew with tender lima beans. We've gathered our best chicken thigh recipes for summer right here .

01 of 11 Instant Pot Braised Chicken Thighs and Tomatillos View Recipe "I love the light, fresh, verde style sauce with this chicken!" says Allstar fabeveryday. "Just enough of a kick without being too spicy."

02 of 11 Greek Chicken and Potato Bowl View Recipe Chef John Cherry tomatoes and red wine vinegar add explosive flavor to this chicken and potato bowl. Parsley and cucumbers lend a crisp quality to this top-rated recipe from Chef John.

03 of 11 One-Pot Cilantro Lime Chicken Thighs and Rice View Recipe fabeveryday This hearty, citrus-forward dish is sure to please on summer weeknights. Freshly squeezed lime juice, lime zest, and chili powder create vibrant taste that gets even better on a fluffy bed of long-grain rice.

04 of 11 Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken View Recipe Allrecipes A wonderfully crispy coating and tender interior makes this popcorn chicken recipe one to beat. After a 10-minute marinade and quick deep-fry, enjoy intensely savory goodness that's too good to put down.

05 of 11 Tomato Chicken View Recipe "I found this recipe so that I could use all the fresh tomatoes from my garden from the summer," shares one Allrecipes member. "I added onions, mushrooms, and scallions and served over rice with Parmesan cheese. My picky boys asked me to make it again!"

06 of 11 Grilled Chicken Thighs with Peach and Cherry Salsa View Recipe Bibi Use fresh stone fruit to create one-of-a-kind flavor all season long. Diced peaches, jalapeno peppers, and smoked paprika combine for a tantalizing salsa topping in this 5-star chicken thigh recipe.

07 of 11 Instant Pot Thai-Style Green Curry Chicken View Recipe fabeveryday On the hunt for a first-class Instant Pot chicken recipe? This luscious curry, equipped with bell peppers, basil, and chopped chicken thighs, is bound to be your new favorite.

08 of 11 Baked Lemon Butter Chicken Thighs View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios "These delicious lemon garlic chicken thighs are low carb, keto friendly, and easy enough for a weeknight meal," says Allstar France C. "Guaranteed to impress the pickiest eaters! Serve over egg noodles, mashed potatoes, rice, or alongside your favorite vegetables."

09 of 11 Grilled Chicken Thighs with Mango-Ancho Sauce View Recipe France C Enjoy sweet, smoky chicken thighs glazed with a fiery mango sauce for dinner tonight. This mouthwatering recipe makes the most of seasonal produce and keeps everyone at the table happy.