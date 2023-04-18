10 Chicken Thigh Recipes That Taste Like Summer

Chicken thighs are the champion of easy-breezy summer meals.

By
Rai Mincey
rai mincey wearing red lipstick and chic scarf
Rai Mincey

Rai Mincey is a writer, photographer, and tastemaker with five years of experience in recipe development and food styling. In her role at Allrecipes, she works with team members to make the site as vibrant and varied as the community of home cooks that use it.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023
braised tomatillo chicken thighs

Summer's the time for succulent chicken dishes featuring garden-fresh produce and bright, herbaceous sauces. Enjoy the beautiful flavors of the season with recipes for sizzling grilled chicken with fruit salsa or a down-home stew with tender lima beans. We've gathered our best chicken thigh recipes for summer right here .

01 of 11

Instant Pot Braised Chicken Thighs and Tomatillos

Instant Pot&reg; Braised Chicken Thighs and Tomatillos

"I love the light, fresh, verde style sauce with this chicken!" says Allstar fabeveryday. "Just enough of a kick without being too spicy."

02 of 11

Greek Chicken and Potato Bowl

Greek Chicken & Potato Bowl
Chef John

Cherry tomatoes and red wine vinegar add explosive flavor to this chicken and potato bowl. Parsley and cucumbers lend a crisp quality to this top-rated recipe from Chef John.

03 of 11

One-Pot Cilantro Lime Chicken Thighs and Rice

1655072095One-Pot20Cilantro20Lime20Chicken20Thighs20and20Rice.jpg
fabeveryday

This hearty, citrus-forward dish is sure to please on summer weeknights. Freshly squeezed lime juice, lime zest, and chili powder create vibrant taste that gets even better on a fluffy bed of long-grain rice.

04 of 11

Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken Taiwanese
Allrecipes

A wonderfully crispy coating and tender interior makes this popcorn chicken recipe one to beat. After a 10-minute marinade and quick deep-fry, enjoy intensely savory goodness that's too good to put down.

05 of 11

Tomato Chicken

Tomato Chicken

"I found this recipe so that I could use all the fresh tomatoes from my garden from the summer," shares one Allrecipes member. "I added onions, mushrooms, and scallions and served over rice with Parmesan cheese. My picky boys asked me to make it again!"

06 of 11

Grilled Chicken Thighs with Peach and Cherry Salsa

peach and cherry salsa on grilled chicken thighs
Bibi

Use fresh stone fruit to create one-of-a-kind flavor all season long. Diced peaches, jalapeno peppers, and smoked paprika combine for a tantalizing salsa topping in this 5-star chicken thigh recipe.

07 of 11

Instant Pot Thai-Style Green Curry Chicken

close up view of Thai-Style Green Curry Chicken garnished with fresh herbs and served with white rice in a white bowl
fabeveryday

On the hunt for a first-class Instant Pot chicken recipe? This luscious curry, equipped with bell peppers, basil, and chopped chicken thighs, is bound to be your new favorite.

08 of 11

Baked Lemon Butter Chicken Thighs

baked lemon butter chicken thighs

Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

"These delicious lemon garlic chicken thighs are low carb, keto friendly, and easy enough for a weeknight meal," says Allstar France C. "Guaranteed to impress the pickiest eaters! Serve over egg noodles, mashed potatoes, rice, or alongside your favorite vegetables."

09 of 11

Grilled Chicken Thighs with Mango-Ancho Sauce

grilled chicken with mango sauce and side of rice
France C

Enjoy sweet, smoky chicken thighs glazed with a fiery mango sauce for dinner tonight. This mouthwatering recipe makes the most of seasonal produce and keeps everyone at the table happy.

10 of 11

Creole Chicken Stew with Baby Lima Beans

Creole Chicken Stew with Baby Lima Beans

Lima beans are at their best in summertime — allow them to shine in this hearty stew recipe. Bacon, broth, and fire-roasted tomatoes come together to perfectly complement pan-seared chicken thighs.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
overhead angle looking down at sous vide chicken thighs
Sous Vide Chicken Thighs
plate of golden baked paprika chicken thighs garnished with parsley
Baked Boneless Chicken Thighs
2 Ratings
Looking down at a skillet of baked lemon butter chicken thighs.
Baked Lemon Butter Chicken Thighs
106 Ratings
Honey-Mustard and Curry Chicken Thighs
8 Ratings
Garlic and Basil Baked Chicken Thighs
90 Ratings
close up view of Thai-Inspired Steamed Chicken Thighs garnished with fresh herbs and red peppers, over white rice in a bowl
Thai-Inspired Steamed Chicken Thighs
1 Rating
close up view of a Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thigh served with potatoes, on a white plate
Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs
3,157 Ratings
close up view of a Crispy Panko Chicken Thigh served with salad on a white plate
Crispy Panko Chicken Thighs
91 Ratings
Fresh Rosemary Chicken Thighs
8 Ratings
Honey Mustard Chicken Thighs
35 Ratings
Fresh Figs and Chicken Thighs in Shallot-Balsamic Reduction
14 Ratings
close up view of Smoked Chicken Thighs on a plate
Smoked Chicken Thighs
2 Ratings
close up vie of a Curried Chicken Thigh over white rice on a plate
Instant Pot® Curried Chicken Thighs
8 Ratings
chicken thighs with chipotle seasoning and herb garnish
30 Grilled Chicken Thigh Recipes
Honey Garlic Chicken Thighs
104 Ratings
Air Fryer Stuffed Chicken Thighs
1 Rating