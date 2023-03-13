Dear Subway: We Need This Mega-Chip Released Nationwide ASAP

Here’s how to get your hands on one.

By Annie Campbell
Published on March 13, 2023
Subway-Footlong-Sandwich-and-Lays-Potato-Chip-Footlong
Photo:

Subway

True sub sandwich fans know: the bag of chips you get with your meal isn’t meant to be eaten on the side. Nope, those chips are meant to be carefully laid inside your sandwich, adding an irresistible crunch to every bite. 

Subway gets it, which is why its latest sandwich endeavor is one of the most creative and wonderful (albeit wacky) concepts we’ve ever seen. 

Subway and Lay’s are pairing up to create the biggest potato creation to ever top a 12-inch sub: a foot-long potato chip. You read that right. 

In honor of National Potato Chip Day on March 14th, Subway will be serving up the ultimate sandwich topper exclusively in Plano, Texas.

The massive baked chip is part of the sub shop’s menu refresh or “Subway Series” which began last July. The overhaul is focusing on upgrading ingredients and flavors, introducing new iterations of the classic Italianos, Cheesesteaks, and Clubs. 

"Surprising our fans with unexpected flavor combinations and unique culinary creations is what we do best," says Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foodservice. "We're grateful that our partners at Subway share our passion for creating meals that are as delicious as they are memorable."

Lucky customers who can make it to the event should head to 6700 Stonebrook Parkway at 11 a.m. CST to get a taste of the perfect potato chip, free with the purchase of a foot-long Subway Series meal.

As for the rest of us, we’ll be celebrating National Potato Chip Day the old-fashioned way, with salt and vinnies (yes, it’s a real nickname) stacked up on our subs by hand. All we ask is that the chain save some sandwich crunch for the rest of us and consider taking the mega-chip nationwide sometime soon.

