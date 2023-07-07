Subway Is Giving Away 1 Million Free Sandwiches—Again

Here's how to get your hands on one.

Published on July 7, 2023
A Subway storefront
Photo:

Subway/Allrecipes

If there's one thing Subway knows how to do, it's celebrate. Last summer, almost exactly one year ago, the national sandwich chain announced it was launching an all new menu and commemorating the occasion by giving away 1 million sandwiches to customers. Well, Subway said, "Let's run this back!"

Yup, the chain is doing it all over again. To kick off Subway's new Deli Heroes menu, the chain is giving away another million free sandwiches next week. Here's what you need to know to get your hands on a free not-quite-foot-long, because nothing tastes as good as free feels.

A group of new Subway sandwiches called Deli Heroes on branded Subway sandwich paper

Subway

Subway Is Giving Away 1 Million Free Sandwiches to Celebrate Its New Menu

Back in February, Subway announced it would replace pre-sliced meats and cheese with freshly sliced options by stocking over 20,000 stores nationwide with brand new meat slicers. To commemorate the official rollout of the new machines this month, plus a new menu of sandwiches, Subway has a can't-miss freebie for fans.

On Tuesday, July 11, up to 1 million customers can score a free sub in honor of the chain’s new deli meat slicers and menu items. To get your free sandwich, simply show up to your nearest participating Subway location between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.. The first 50 fans at each participating location to ask will receive a free 6-inch Deli Heroes sub, with a limit of one per person, while supplies last. So what's on the menu?

According to a press release, Subway’s culinary team spent over a year crafting the four new classic deli-style sandwiches. Designed to highlight the chain's new slicers, the sandwiches feature more meat and more cheese, with two of the sandwiches featuring 33% more meat than the chain's traditional subs. One sandwich, the Beat, boasts a half pound of meat in total.

The new Deli Heroes menu includes:

  • Titan Turkey: Turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise on artisan Italian bread.
  • Grand Slam Ham: Ham, double provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise on artisan Italian bread.
  • Garlic Roast Beef: Roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and roasted garlic aioli on artisan Italian bread.
  • The Beast: Pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and MVP vinaigrette on artisan Italian bread.

In what they've dubbed its "Largest Sampling Event" yet, Subway hopes to show customers the new, revamped menu and Subway locations by offering 1 million free subs on Tuesday. And free food is a deal we can always get behind.

