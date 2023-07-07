Food News and Trends Subway Is Giving Away 1 Million Free Sandwiches—Again Here's how to get your hands on one. By Courtney Kassel Courtney Kassel Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on July 7, 2023 Photo: Subway/Allrecipes If there's one thing Subway knows how to do, it's celebrate. Last summer, almost exactly one year ago, the national sandwich chain announced it was launching an all new menu and commemorating the occasion by giving away 1 million sandwiches to customers. Well, Subway said, "Let's run this back!" Yup, the chain is doing it all over again. To kick off Subway's new Deli Heroes menu, the chain is giving away another million free sandwiches next week. Here's what you need to know to get your hands on a free not-quite-foot-long, because nothing tastes as good as free feels. Subway Subway Is Giving Away 1 Million Free Sandwiches to Celebrate Its New Menu Back in February, Subway announced it would replace pre-sliced meats and cheese with freshly sliced options by stocking over 20,000 stores nationwide with brand new meat slicers. To commemorate the official rollout of the new machines this month, plus a new menu of sandwiches, Subway has a can't-miss freebie for fans. On Tuesday, July 11, up to 1 million customers can score a free sub in honor of the chain’s new deli meat slicers and menu items. To get your free sandwich, simply show up to your nearest participating Subway location between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.. The first 50 fans at each participating location to ask will receive a free 6-inch Deli Heroes sub, with a limit of one per person, while supplies last. So what's on the menu? According to a press release, Subway’s culinary team spent over a year crafting the four new classic deli-style sandwiches. Designed to highlight the chain's new slicers, the sandwiches feature more meat and more cheese, with two of the sandwiches featuring 33% more meat than the chain's traditional subs. One sandwich, the Beat, boasts a half pound of meat in total. The new Deli Heroes menu includes: Titan Turkey: Turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise on artisan Italian bread.Grand Slam Ham: Ham, double provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise on artisan Italian bread.Garlic Roast Beef: Roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and roasted garlic aioli on artisan Italian bread.The Beast: Pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and MVP vinaigrette on artisan Italian bread. In what they've dubbed its "Largest Sampling Event" yet, Subway hopes to show customers the new, revamped menu and Subway locations by offering 1 million free subs on Tuesday. And free food is a deal we can always get behind. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit