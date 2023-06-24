5 Easy Substitutes for Simple Syrup

Simple syrup might be, well, simple, but it helps anything it touches to be anything but. It’s a real team player, so to speak. Keeping some around not only adds sweetness, as you’d expect, but just a touch can amplify flavors, allowing them to be more vibrant versions of themselves.

Fittingly, simple syrup is exceedingly simple to make, but if you’re in a real hurry, there are a few other pantry staples that make great substitutions.

What Is Simple Syrup?

Simple syrup is an appropriately named liquid made of equal parts sugar and water, cooked together on the stove until the sugar is dissolved completely and a thickened syrup remains. If you come across a “rich simple” or “super simple” syrup, this means the ratio of sugar has been increased to double that of the water. It is understandably sweeter and thicker than the standard stuff. Making simple syrup only takes a few minutes and lasts quite a while in a sealed container in the fridge,

Simple syrup is most commonly used as a sweetener for beverages. In a cocktail, it plays a key role in balance, its sweetness mingling with the alcohol, bitter, floral, and/or acidic components. And a cocktail is all about balance. (A good one, anyway.)

It’s also a convenient way to sweeten coffee or tea, removing any gritty texture or need for sugar dissolving. This is especially helpful in the case of iced coffee or iced tea, since sugar has such a hard time dissolving in cold liquid and tends to gather at the bottom of the glass instead.

Simple syrup is also used to keep cakes moist by brushing a thin layer of it on the top of the sponges before they’re filled or frosted.

Best Substitutes for Simple Syrup

Needing a substitution for simple syrup isn’t usually due to lack of ingredients, but time. When pressed, try one of these pantry staples:

Maple Syrup

Not just for pancakes, my friends. And don’t worry about the maple flavor affecting things too much. Yes, the subtle bit of it can enhance bourbon in cocktails and plays nice with anything fall flavor-inspired, but it’s a good substitute for simple in more applications than you might think.

Maple syrup’s consistency doesn’t need thinning for any type of drinks. It’ll dissolve neatly into hot drinks and mix right in with cold. Save yourself the effort and use it as-is, 1 for 1 as you would simple syrup.

Agave Syrup

This syrup is the nectar from the agave plant. Often relied on for margaritas, it has an extremely neutral flavor, making it the most versatile replacement choice. This can also be substituted 1 for 1.

Honey

Honey is much thicker than simple syrup and likes to be difficult in anything other than a hot beverage. To remedy this, make a honey syrup by adding equal parts honey and water to a saucepan and bringing it to a light boil. Once the honey has completely blended into the water, remove it from the heat and let it cool. It won’t re-separate or anything and you can use the same amount that you would simple.

Molasses

Using molasses will require the same process as honey to tame its thickness. The woodsy, earthy, and slightly bitter flavors should be taken into account when deciding what to use it for, but it will make a fine substitute in the equal amount.

Other Flavored Syrups

If you happen to have any homemade flavored syrups around – simple syrups boiled with herbs, spices, or fruits – you can absolutely use those. Other pre-purchased syrups, like those referred to as “pumps” in some coffee shops, would also work.

Sweet Liqueurs

For cocktails, you can achieve sweetness by using liqueurs if the recipe allows for the change in flavor. Amaretto or maraschino are two such liqueurs that are sweet enough for the task, but again- it really depends on the recipe. For your coffee, however, a shot of amaretto in place of simple syrup could prove a delightful situation, if the day calls for it.

