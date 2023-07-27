7 Easy Substitutes for Cilantro

A staple in cuisines around the world, encountering cilantro is all too certain. Its taste is truly unto its own, yet simple to swap with other easy-to-find ingredients. Doing so will alter the flavor a bit, but not the quality. (And for those of you in the soap camp, that’s a good thing.)

If you’ve run out, found your bunch to be bad, or refuse to use it from the get-go, you need a tag-in for cilantro, and we’ve got you covered.

What Is Cilantro and How Is It Used?

Cilantro is the leaves of the Coriandrum sativum plant, and coriander is the seeds. However, in other parts of the world besides the US, cilantro is called coriander or coriander leaf (sorry to be confusing, but it’s helpful to know when looking at menus or reading recipes from abroad).

For those lucky people who don’t carry the gene that transforms cilantro’s citrusy taste into something akin to sucking on a bar of soap, the herb is a lovely and versatile ingredient. Blended up with other herbs into sauces like chimichurri, folded into a dip like guacamole, or sprinkled as a garnish, cilantro can be used either in or on many things. Cilantro is integral to numerous cuisines, but especially Latin American, Asian, and Caribbean.

Best Cilantro Substitutes

Parsley

This bright green leaf likely already has a permanent home in your fridge – maybe even right next to the cilantro. Both herbs come from the same family and flat-leaf parsley even looks like cilantro (so much so it’s purchased by mistake by Instacart shoppers and husbands alike). Parsley is slightly more bitter but will be just as fresh in a recipe and again, chopped up, it’ll look like it, too.

To more accurately mimic cilantro’s citrusy undertones, you can even add a bit of lemon juice or lemon zest. Mexican condiments like salsa or guacamole are especially excellent recipes to let parsley step in.

Basil

The flavor of basil definitely differs from cilantro, with a more notable woodsy-ness. Both in cooking and as a garnish, standard basil in place of cilantro would be just fine and look similar. However, if Thai basil – basically a zestier version of basil - is an option and available in your store, it’ll not only be a welcome pop of a different flavor, but a lovely look. Swapping in basil is particularly good in dishes like curries or stir-fry.

Oregano

Oregano, especially when fresh instead of chopped and dried, is herbaceous and peppery with a pungent scent. Switching cilantro out with oregano on its own isn’t the most popular thing to do (the herbs really are quite different), but in a dish using a lot of herbs, or a creamy sauce like this cilantro-avocado one, it would be fine. Combining freshly chopped oregano with parsley is even better and would make the whole substitution better suited to a greater variety of dishes, like this Sweet Chili Lime Chicken with Cilantro Couscous, the lime juice stepping in to provide the citrusy situation absent when cilantro is replaced.

Dried Cilantro Or Other Dried Herbs

Unlike with fresh herbs, you don’t want to substitute dried cilantro or other dried herbs in an equal amount to the amount of fresh cilantro a recipe calls for. A good rule to follow is half the amount of dry for fresh. For example, if a recipe calls for ¼ cup of chopped fresh cilantro, use 2 tablespoons of dried herbs. Save this swap for cooked dishes like cilantro lime chicken or a slow-cooker dish.

Dill

Dill has quite a different flavor profile than cilantro, but it would be a particularly welcome change in something like a potato salad or other chilled dish. In this case, a little goes a long way since it’s more potent.

Lemon Or Lime Juice

Playing off cilantro’s citrusy notes, a little squeeze of lemon or lime juice will provide a little pop. It won’t add the green color, but it’ll be a nice brightness. This wouldn’t be appropriate to swap in something where cilantro takes center stage, like a salsa verde, but it would be nice as a garnish or finishing flourish.

Cumin

Cumin, a member of the parsley family, is nutty and spicy. Introduce one teaspoon cumin for every tablespoon fresh cilantro for Mexican foods like guacamole or seasoned beef for tacos. It would also work well in a chili. If cilantro is merely a garnish for the dish, consider dusting on just a dab of cumin.