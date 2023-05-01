Stone-Cold Stinger

By Staff Author
Published on May 1, 2023
Prep Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Ingredients

  • ½ fluid ounce cinnamon schnapps (i.e. Goldschlager™)

  • ½ fluid ounce peppermint schnapps

  • ½ fluid ounce Jagermeister liqueur

Directions

  1. Pour cinnamon schnapps, peppermint schnapps, and Jagermeister into a frozen shot glass.

