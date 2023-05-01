Recipes Drinks Recipes Shot Recipes Stone-Cold Stinger Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo By Staff Author Published on May 1, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients ½ fluid ounce cinnamon schnapps (i.e. Goldschlager™) ½ fluid ounce peppermint schnapps ½ fluid ounce Jagermeister liqueur Directions Pour cinnamon schnapps, peppermint schnapps, and Jagermeister into a frozen shot glass. I Made It Print Add Your Photo Photos of Stone-Cold Stinger