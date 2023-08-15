Starbucks Says It's Not PSL Season Yet—and Introduces 3 Brand New Summer Drinks Instead

Pumpkin spice latte, who? While many of its competitors are releasing their PSLs soon—and some have already been selling them for weeks—Starbucks is doubling down on summer by expanding its summertime menu. After all, fall doesn’t officially begin until September 23 at 2:49 a.m., as Al Roker so kindly reminded us on “Today.”

Starbucks seems to be telling us that it’s not fall just yet with its new Summer Menu Remix items. The three new drinks—all iced—joined menus on August 14 and will be featured in the Starbucks app for a limited time.

Starbucks Releases Summer Menu Remix

Starbucks

The new menu includes a Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Caramel Syrup in a Caramel Lined Cup, an Iced Chai Tea Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam, and a Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade.

All three offerings are new, “remixed” takes on existing fan-favorite drinks—meaning that even after they’re off the menu, customers can still enjoy them by using the customization options in the app.

The Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Caramel Syrup in a Caramel Lined Cup is simply a Chocolate Cream Cold Brew made with caramel sauce in a cup drizzled with caramel. The Iced Chai Tea Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam is Starbucks’ classic Iced Chai Tea Latte topped with its Matcha Cream Cold Brew. And the Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade is just an Iced Black Tea Lemonade blended to be served frozen.

These new menu items can all be ordered via the “Featured” section in the Starbucks app for a limited time. We’re not sure how long they’ll be featured—likely until pumpkin spice comes to town—but even once they’re gone, you can still create the remixes in the restaurant, or by using your Starbucks app.

Despite Starbucks’ Summer Menu Remix announcement, we do expect to hear about the Pumpkin Spice Latte's return any day now—seeing as it normally comes back somewhere around Labor Day and Starbucks’ at-home pumpkin spice line is already available at some stores.

But, before PSL takes over the coffee shop, get in there to enjoy your last few sips of summer with this fun, new menu.