Starbucks Quietly Discontinued a Breakfast Staple

My go-to airport breakfast is ruined.

By
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel

Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023
a side of a starbucks building with the Starbucks logo and drive through sign.
Photo:

Getty Images/Allrecipes

Oh, Starbucks...the coffee chain can never quite seem to evade controversy for too long. Whether it's a bumblebee cake pop, the unexpected side effects of its latest drink, or just ice (what kind of ice its stores use, how much they're using, and if they're charging for said ice) the chain is seemingly always in the spotlight, and not always for the right reasons. Hot on the heels of announcing new menu items for fall, I just learned of a discontinuation of a longtime breakfast staple at Starbucks that I am personally upset about. It may sound silly but I am heartbroken that Starbucks is no longer selling bananas.

Why Did Starbucks Stop Selling Bananas?

While most go to Starbucks for the coffee, some of its breakfast items have become just as much of a draw. Whether I was grabbing a piece of the tangy lemon loaf, moist pumpkin bread, or some irresistible egg bites, I always bought a banana to go with it for a little boost of potassium and fiber alongside my (perhaps less healthy) drink option. My go-to airport routine was always an iced coffee, Starbucks' oatmeal and a banana to slice and eat with it.

Well, that routine is going to have to change. Yes, I'm aware I can go to another convenience store in the airport for a banana, but now my one-stop-shop airport plan is one-and-done. That's because, apparently Starbucks decided to stop selling the fruit last year.

According to The Takeout, a representative for the brand confirmed that it stopped selling bananas as of May 2022. I can't believe it took me this long to notice, but I suppose I've been sticking to road trips lately. As for the reason they're discontinued? As is the case with so many discontinued menu items, poor sales are to blame. But that may not be the only reason.

In a Reddit thread from two years ago, a few Starbucks employees posited other reasons why bananas may be off the menu for good.

"I stopped ordering bananas a long time ago due to their poor sales and fruit fly issues that develop from them," commented one user, whose profile denotes they're a Starbucks store supervisor.

"We get 24, sell 1 or 2, then throw out the rest when they get gross and then repeat," wrote another.

Of course, Starbucks baked goods are baked off premises, so employees couldn't even make banana bread out of their over-ripe bananas. Still, I was surprised by the change. I was always under the impression that the bananas at Starbucks were perfectly positioned as an impulse purchase next to the register, alongside other items like protein bars and gum. I would have thought many more customers were grabbing a banana—one of the most portable fruits, IMHO—especially considering it was also one of the cheaper items at Starbucks (typically priced between $1 and $1.50). I guess I was wrong.

Look, I know it may sound silly, but I'm not the only one upset at the change. One Reddit user on the aforementioned thread commented, "I cry. R.I.P. [Java] Chip Frappuccino with banana, it was [a] godsend." Another wrote, "Nooo I always loved the Green Tea Frappuccino plus banana, it’s so much better." Gone are the days of Starbucks beverage-banana pairings. All I'll say is Hudson News, you better not stop selling bananas, too.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
cinnamon roll, apple fritter, and blueberry muffin in black and white on a mcdonald's patterned background
It's Official: McDonald's Is Discontinuing These 3 Items
A cartoon gravestone reading RIP with Stoned Wheat Thins crackers in black and white on either side.
Nabisco Quietly Discontinued My Favorite Cracker From Childhood—and I’m Heartbroken
The outline of the new Starbucks bumble bee cake pop with the starbucks logo over it, on a green burst graphic on purple background.
People Are Mad at Starbucks About...a Cake Pop?
a costco wholesale sign on a blue and gold bacground
The #1 Hack for Ordering Pizza From Costco’s Food Court, Thanks to Reddit
pop tarts general burst
It's Confirmed—Pop-Tarts Quietly Discontinued the Flavor Fans Called “Perfect”
dunkin donuts coffee cup on a bright pink and orange background
It's Official: Dunkin's Fan-Favorite Drink Is Back
Red Robin storefront sign with blue sky in background
Red Robin Is Changing the Burger Everyone Loves
a photo of the front of a Costco Wholesale building with baked goods coming out the top of the building.
Costco Shoppers Hadn’t Seen This Bakery Favorite “In Ages”—Now It’s Back
Customers shopping in a Trader Joe's store in the freezer aisle.
The $3 Trader Joe's Breakfast Staple I Always Stock Up On
a photo of the costco wholesale sign on the side of the building with a hot dog and coke coming out of the top of the buildling.
The Newest Costco Food Court Item Feels Like A Joke—But Is It?
A dipped ice cream cone from dairy queen in black and white on a red square on teal background.
Looks Like Dairy Queen Is Quietly Discontinuing a Beloved Treat—and Fans Are Devastated
trader joe's storefront on a blue, red, and yellow background.
The $5 Dessert From Trader Joe’s’ Bakery Customers Call Their “Death Row Meal”
My Mother-in-Law Has Been Cooking for 30 Years, and Her Favorite Kitchen Tools Are Up to 60% Off Right Now Tout
My Mother-in-Law Has Been Cooking for 30 Years, and Her Favorite Kitchen Tools Are Up to 60% Off Right Now
looking in the window of a starbucks with the logo sign front and center.
The Newest Starbucks Menu Change Has Fans Divided—Which Side Are You On?
Pop Tarts logo on a colorful background
Hey Pop-Tarts, Listen Up! These Are the Discontinued Flavors We Want Back
publix storefront green bubble
Publix Has Officially Discontinued Its Controversial Cakes