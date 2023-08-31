Starbucks Quietly Discontinued a Breakfast Staple

Oh, Starbucks...the coffee chain can never quite seem to evade controversy for too long. Whether it's a bumblebee cake pop, the unexpected side effects of its latest drink, or just ice (what kind of ice its stores use, how much they're using, and if they're charging for said ice) the chain is seemingly always in the spotlight, and not always for the right reasons. Hot on the heels of announcing new menu items for fall, I just learned of a discontinuation of a longtime breakfast staple at Starbucks that I am personally upset about. It may sound silly but I am heartbroken that Starbucks is no longer selling bananas.

Why Did Starbucks Stop Selling Bananas?

While most go to Starbucks for the coffee, some of its breakfast items have become just as much of a draw. Whether I was grabbing a piece of the tangy lemon loaf, moist pumpkin bread, or some irresistible egg bites, I always bought a banana to go with it for a little boost of potassium and fiber alongside my (perhaps less healthy) drink option. My go-to airport routine was always an iced coffee, Starbucks' oatmeal and a banana to slice and eat with it.

Well, that routine is going to have to change. Yes, I'm aware I can go to another convenience store in the airport for a banana, but now my one-stop-shop airport plan is one-and-done. That's because, apparently Starbucks decided to stop selling the fruit last year.

According to The Takeout, a representative for the brand confirmed that it stopped selling bananas as of May 2022. I can't believe it took me this long to notice, but I suppose I've been sticking to road trips lately. As for the reason they're discontinued? As is the case with so many discontinued menu items, poor sales are to blame. But that may not be the only reason.

In a Reddit thread from two years ago, a few Starbucks employees posited other reasons why bananas may be off the menu for good.

"I stopped ordering bananas a long time ago due to their poor sales and fruit fly issues that develop from them," commented one user, whose profile denotes they're a Starbucks store supervisor.



"We get 24, sell 1 or 2, then throw out the rest when they get gross and then repeat," wrote another.

Of course, Starbucks baked goods are baked off premises, so employees couldn't even make banana bread out of their over-ripe bananas. Still, I was surprised by the change. I was always under the impression that the bananas at Starbucks were perfectly positioned as an impulse purchase next to the register, alongside other items like protein bars and gum. I would have thought many more customers were grabbing a banana—one of the most portable fruits, IMHO—especially considering it was also one of the cheaper items at Starbucks (typically priced between $1 and $1.50). I guess I was wrong.

Look, I know it may sound silly, but I'm not the only one upset at the change. One Reddit user on the aforementioned thread commented, "I cry. R.I.P. [Java] Chip Frappuccino with banana, it was [a] godsend." Another wrote, "Nooo I always loved the Green Tea Frappuccino plus banana, it’s so much better." Gone are the days of Starbucks beverage-banana pairings. All I'll say is Hudson News, you better not stop selling bananas, too.