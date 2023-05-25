Just Leaked: Starbucks Is Releasing a Chick-fil-A Copycat This Summer

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and, if that’s the case, Chick-fil-A is about to be extremely flattered because it seems Starbucks is releasing its own version of a Chick-fil-A fan favorite.

Chick-fil-A’s Frosted Lemonade, which is a combo of lemonade and ice cream, has a cult following at the fast food restaurant. Now, it’s been leaked that Starbucks is adding its own Frozen Lemonades to its summer menu.

Starbucks is introducing its first-ever Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers this summer, according to a baristas-only Facebook page. The menu will include three brand-new drinks: Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, Frozen Strawberry Acaí Lemonade, and Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade.

The drinks are a new take on Starbucks’ Blended Strawberry Lemonade, which is simply made with lemonade, strawberry puree, and ice. These new offerings will be frozen versions of some of Starbucks’ best-selling Refresher drinks—the Strawberry Acaí Lemonade Refresher, Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Refresher, and Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher.

While Chick-fil-A’s Frosted Lemonade is made with ice cream, which is arguably what makes it so popular, Starbucks’ drinks will be made with just ice, lemonade, real fruit, the Refresher base, and strawberry puree. Similar to the Blended Strawberry Lemonade, each one of these new drinks will have a layer of strawberry puree to intensify the fruity flavors.

The three new drinks will join the menu on June 27 on what Starbucks is calling “Summer 2”—likely because Starbucks announced its summer menu, which included the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew and Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino, at the beginning of May.

Baristas in the Facebook group aren’t happy about the announcement, according to a former barista, because the drinks aren’t technically new. In fact, you can order them right now if you wanted to try them early. Just order your favorite Lemonade Refresher and either ask the barista or select the modifications in the app for the drink to be Blended and add Strawberry Puree.

The only difference now is that Starbucks is going to advertise the drinks as new—and likely slap a higher price on them.

Currently, a Grande Blended Strawberry Lemonade costs $4.95 while a Grande Strawberry Acai Refresher (with no lemonade) costs $5.25 and a Grande Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refresher costs $5.75. However, if you add the customizations of Blended and Strawberry Puree to the Lemonade Refresher, you’re currently charged an extra $1.50—so you might be paying upwards of $6 for these drinks once they hit the menu, though that has not been confirmed by Starbucks or the baristas Facebook group.

With that being said, if you didn’t know about Blended Starbucks drinks before this leak, then the news might be pretty exciting for you. You can get any one of your favorite Starbucks drinks blended—so if you love a Frappucino, but don’t love the flavors, this is the way to go.

Whether it’s new or not, we’re sure the Frozen Lemonade Refreshers will be a hit during the hot summer months—and, let’s be honest, we’ll probably still try them.