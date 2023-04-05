Your Favorite Starbucks Drink Is Coming to Grocery Stores

Now you can skip the drive-thru!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023
Starbucks Logo
Photo:

Alamy/Allrecipes

Starbucks has a pretty robust line of ready-to-drink coffee so you can enjoy your favorite beverages at home or on the go. But, while the brand sells bottles and bottles of Frappuccinos, cold brew, and iced coffee, customers have never been able to purchase Starbucks’ other drinks anywhere but the coffee shop.

That is until Starbucks' new lineup of ready-to-drink beverages hits the shelves. Starting as early as April 10, you’ll be able to buy two of Starbucks’ most popular refreshers at the grocery store: the Pink Drink and the Paradise Drink.

The new bottled beverages are made similarly to their in-restaurant counterparts. The Pink Drink features strawberry and acai flavors blended with coconut milk and fruit juice, while the Paradise Drink features pineapple and passion fruit flavors blended with coconut milk and fruit juice.

Starbucks Pink Drink & Starbucks Paradise Drink bottles

Starbucks

The Pink Drink has been a bestseller since it gained popularity as a secret menu drink. Starbucks capitalized on its underground success by adding it to the menu in 2017, and in 2022, followed that up with the golden-hued Paradise Drink. Now, ready-to-drink versions of both will join Starbucks’ existing product line on shelves in grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores. They will also be available online.

Each bottle is 14 ounces and will cost about $3.67, which is actually cheaper than ordering the refreshers at Starbucks, where a 12-ounce drink will cost you nearly $5. And, you don't even have to wait in a long drive-thru line to get it—it's a win-win.

The bottled refreshers aren’t the only new Starbucks products you’ll find on shelves. They’ll also be joined by two new Frappuccino Mini coffee drinks, in Caramel and White Chocolate Mocha flavors, a new caramel-flavored Starbucks Doubleshot Energy, and two new 40-ounce bottles of Starbucks Espresso Americano, in unsweetened and sweetened varieties. Starbucks is also bringing back one of its customers’ favorite bottled Frappucino flavors, White Chocolate Mocha.

All the new ready-to-drink products will begin rolling out nationwide next week, so keep your eyes peeled on your next grocery trip!

