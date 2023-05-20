People Are Mad at Starbucks About...a Cake Pop?

Wake up, there's a new Starbucks controversy taking the internet by storm, and it has our editors in hysterics. And it all revolves around a new item that's part of Starbucks' larger summer menu update, specifically...a cake pop.

While it's not quite as shocking (or nauseating) as the coffee chain's last scandal, this one is giving our team flashbacks to the blue dress or gold dress moment. Without further ado...is this cake pop a bee or a cat?

Courtesy of Starbucks

What's Going On With Starbucks' New Cake Pop?

Pretty much as soon as the new summer menu dropped, Starbucks Reddit threads were exploding with hilarious and confused comments on the cake pop. According to the press release, the Bumblebee Cake Pop in question is a sweet mix of, "vanilla cake mixed with buttercream, dipped in yellow chocolaty icing, and finished with a fun bumblebee design."

However, people on social media were quick to note that the "fun bumblebee design" looks an awful lot like a cat. "At this point it has to be a corporate joke. There’s no way. There is no way that they actually make these things and NOT think that we notice how cat-like they are," wrote one person on a Starbucks employee Reddit thread.

One of our team members was out shopping at Target when her young daughter spotted the cake pop on display. "It's Daniel Tiger!," her daughter exclaimed, mistaking the "bee" for the titular animated tiger from a popular children's show.

Another editor wrote that it reminded her of the busy bee scene in the 2000 comedy "Best In Show". "That's not a bee. It's a bear in a bee costume!," she wrote in our team channel. This cake pop had to be a cat in a bee costume!

However, Starbucks employees in the Reddit threads were quick to point out that it looks like a cat because, well, it is a cat. Or a cat-shaped mold at least. Since the first specialty shape cake pop debuted in the form of a Cat Cake Pop back in 2018, Starbucks has used the same mold for seasonal cake pops. That's why the Bumblebee Cake Pop also resembles the limited time Unicorn Cake Pop, which also resembled the seasonal Reindeer Cake Pop.

Still, as many people have noted, Starbucks could have tried a little harder. Maybe it could have given the cake a honey flavor, or lemon flavor to match the yellow exterior. Or made the ears into wings instead of the ear-like antennas.

As my dad would say, "It's all going to the same place, why do you care what it looks like?" I just think our chains owe it to us to put their whole heart into seasonal items. But I guess we'll just have do it ourselves, yet again. Luckily, we have a top rated copycat cake pop recipe on site, and this adorable guide to (actually cute) bug cookies. You're welcome.

