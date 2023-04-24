Stanley Tucci’s Favorite 2-Ingredient Snack Is an Embarrassingly Simple Childhood Staple

When I think of Stanley Tucci, I think of the man making delicious Italian recipes while likely wrecking his Le Creuset sets with metal spoons and speaking to his adorable camerawoman wife off-screen.

So when it comes time for a quick snack, I always imagined Tucci was heating up his leftover homemade pasta or chowing down on his mother’s stuffed artichokes. And while he probably does do that sometimes, I certainly never imagined Tucci would eat one of my childhood staples as a mid-day meal.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Tucci was asked what his favorite quick and easy snack is.

“I do like a peanut butter sandwich,” he said simply—much to the amusement of his wife, Felicity Blunt (actress Emily Blunt's sister), who let out a small chuckle.

Not a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Oh, no, Stanley Tucci is a PB-only snacker, which I wholeheartedly support. Sure, he might use artisanal bread—he didn’t elaborate on that—but it’s nice to know that one of the late-night snacks I always make because of its ease, is also on Tucci’s menu. Now, the follow-up question I have is does he grill it? Or simply eat it as-is?

Tucci went on to say that he also enjoys a nice avocado as a snack. But I think I’ll stick to a peanut butter sandwich instead of digging my spoon into one of my avocados that are always somehow not-at-all ripe or over-ripe no matter when I use them.

During the rest of the Q&A, which was put together through his partnership with San Pellegrino, Tucci told viewers that he and his wife served wheels of cheese at their wedding instead of a traditional wedding cake. Talk about a new take on the cheese cake.

“I’m not a big dessert person. I think cheese and honey together is a really delicious dessert,” he said.

With a PB sammie and a cheese cake, Stanley Tucci really just solidified himself as one of our favorite foodie celebrities.