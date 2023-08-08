I Never Thought I Was a Stanley Tumbler Person, But After Trying This New Release, I'm Never Going Back

It's an exclusive collab between Joanna Gaines and Stanley, only available at Target.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is the food and drink editor at Matador Network. She is a former writer for Food & Wine and has been working in magazines since 2010. Her work has been featured in Vulture, The Atlantic, The Guardian, and Rolling Stone.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Stanley Target Tumbler and thermos on a table next to a plant.
Photo:

Allrecipes / Target

When the Stanley tumbler craze swept TikTok, I did my best to ignore it. Sure, I would occasionally (and covetously) throw a sideways glance at those audaciously oversized pastel-hued tumblers that seemed to pop up on every influencer’s page. But I told myself that I didn’t need to give in to trends, that all my beverage drinking needs could be fulfilled by my trusty Hydro Flask tumbler. And then Joanna Gaines released her collaboration with Stanley at Target, and suddenly, everything changed. 

Stanley teamed up with Gaines’ Hearth and Hand brand to launch a new range of 40-ounce tumblers in the perfect colorways. I resisted buying a Stanley Tumbler for myself for so long, but after the brand sent me one to test, I’ve decided I need one in every color from this collection.

Target Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler

Target

Buy it: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 40-Ounce Tumbler, $45; Target

What immediately attracted me to this collection is the Earthy neutral tones of the tumblers. I love the color green (the walls in my bedroom and my living room are different shades of green and so is the sweater I’m wearing right now). So when I saw the shade Peat Moss, a switch flipped in my brain and I knew I had to have it. I’m glad I did—this tumbler is so much better than any other insulated drinkware I’ve tried, and it’s quickly become a staple in my daily life

I always thought that a 40-ounce Stanley tumbler would be too bulky to use regularly, but I have found myself carrying this thing around everywhere I go. The large capacity means that it needs to be refilled infrequently, which means less getting up from my desk or deck chair to get more water. And despite its large size, it’s actually surprisingly comfortable to hold.

Stanley Target Tumbler on a patio table with a pool in the background.

Elisabeth Sherman / Stanley

As I mentioned, I’ve used insulated tumblers before, but the handle on this one makes all the difference. I love how secure the grip feels in my hand. The handle is so much more than a loop attached to the side of the cup—it’s longer and wider, which makes it hard to drop. 

I also think the straw is superior to the one that I bought to go with my 12-ounce Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler (to be fair, Hydro Flask just released a travel tumbler with a handle, which I have no tried). The Stanley straw is made from Tritan plastic, a BPA-free plastic that looks closer to glass than plastic. It's more rigid than other plastic straws, which is a plus. This makes it sturdier and easier to drink from because it doesn't bend or crease.  

Speaking of sturdiness, the other day I was carrying it around my house while doing chores, and I knocked the tumbler into a door, a banister, and a wooden railing on a staircase all within about five minutes. I probably did more damage to my house than I did this tumbler. I mention this because it's an important feature in such a pricey piece of drinkware—but you’re investing in something that is going to last you, literally, for years and years. 

And while I’ve only had mine for a week, in terms of its functionality, I’m already impressed. In the summer, I spend a fair amount of time outdoors by our pool so I really do need insulated drinkware that keeps water cold, and the Stanley tumbler does the trick. Yesterday it was a sweltering 86-degrees Fahrenheit in my neighborhood, and I spent the day climbing in and out of the pool while my Stanley tumbler remained stationed in direct sunlight. The two large ice cubes I had dropped in there remained stubbornly intact for at least two hours, if not more.

Lastly, I must admit that the Stanley tumbler is as attractive as it is practical. The sleek matte stainless steel looks expensive and chic. While it is heavy, I find myself wanting to bring it with me wherever I go. And the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia colorways will match all your autumn decor and outfits—after all, even when the weather cools down you still need to stay hydrated.

Next up, I can’t wait to get my hands on the Serene Green and Basic Brown shades. Hey Stanley, thanks to Joanna Gaines, you’ve got yourself another convert. 

At the time of publishing the price was $45. 

More Allrecipes-Approved Finds: 

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Ice Breaker Ice Trays
After Using This Ice-Making Gadget, Amazon Shoppers Say They’ll ‘Never Go Back to Regular Ice Trays,’ and It’s 39% Off
Yeti's New Back-to-School Collection Has Something for Students of All Ages, and Prices Start at $25 Tout
Yeti's New Back-to-School Collection Has Something for Students of All Ages, and Prices Start at $25
I'm Convinced This One Lodge Tool Will Take My Grilling to the Next Level tout
I'm Convinced This One Lodge Tool Will Take My Grilling to the Next Level
Potluck Containers Tout
These Top-Rated Containers for Potlucks All Have Thousands of Perfect Ratings, and Prices Start at $15
Jersey Mike's logo and sub on a tiled background
We Tried the Viral Jersey Mike’s Sandwich and It Changed the Way We’ll Order Forever
looking at a stack of white chocolate and cranberry cookies with one broken in half
My Mother-in-Law Says This Tool Is the Secret to Her Famous Cookies, and It’s on Sale Right Now
Savannah Guthrie cracking an egg while standing in a white kitchen with a yellow graphic square behind her
The One Recipe That Got Savannah Guthrie To Start Cooking
OXO Good Grips Corn Prep Peeler Tout
This Nifty Tool with 6,800+ Perfect Ratings Strips Corn Off the Cob in ‘Seconds,’ According to Shoppers
Overhead shot of six salsas in bowls for a taste test
I Tried 6 Jars of Salsa and These Are the Top 2 I'd Buy Again
Velveeta logo on a yellow and blue background
Velveeta Just Released a New Dessert and We Have Thoughts
Erin Napier on a blue and green background
Erin Napier’s Favorite 2-Ingredient Food Will Change the Way You Snack Forever
a bowl of ice cream with a hidden pint on a blue background
Blue Bell Just Released a New Flavor We Can’t Wait to Try
A photo of a Costco wholesale store interior with the Costco logo on top.
The Easy, On-The-Go Snack I Never Leave Costco Without
Carbone Spicy Vodka sauce jar on a yellow and blue burst background
Carbone Might Be Coming for Rao’s With Its 3 New Jarred Sauces
top down view of two hands holding a cracked egg over a bowl
I’m Genuinely Curious If This Egg-Separating Hack Works
ice pops in a glass by the pool
This Hack Promises To Keep Ice Pops Frozen at the Beach or Pool—Does It Work?