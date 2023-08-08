I Never Thought I Was a Stanley Tumbler Person, But After Trying This New Release, I'm Never Going Back

When the Stanley tumbler craze swept TikTok, I did my best to ignore it. Sure, I would occasionally (and covetously) throw a sideways glance at those audaciously oversized pastel-hued tumblers that seemed to pop up on every influencer’s page. But I told myself that I didn’t need to give in to trends, that all my beverage drinking needs could be fulfilled by my trusty Hydro Flask tumbler. And then Joanna Gaines released her collaboration with Stanley at Target, and suddenly, everything changed.

Stanley teamed up with Gaines’ Hearth and Hand brand to launch a new range of 40-ounce tumblers in the perfect colorways. I resisted buying a Stanley Tumbler for myself for so long, but after the brand sent me one to test, I’ve decided I need one in every color from this collection.

What immediately attracted me to this collection is the Earthy neutral tones of the tumblers. I love the color green (the walls in my bedroom and my living room are different shades of green and so is the sweater I’m wearing right now). So when I saw the shade Peat Moss, a switch flipped in my brain and I knew I had to have it. I’m glad I did—this tumbler is so much better than any other insulated drinkware I’ve tried, and it’s quickly become a staple in my daily life

I always thought that a 40-ounce Stanley tumbler would be too bulky to use regularly, but I have found myself carrying this thing around everywhere I go. The large capacity means that it needs to be refilled infrequently, which means less getting up from my desk or deck chair to get more water. And despite its large size, it’s actually surprisingly comfortable to hold.

As I mentioned, I’ve used insulated tumblers before, but the handle on this one makes all the difference. I love how secure the grip feels in my hand. The handle is so much more than a loop attached to the side of the cup—it’s longer and wider, which makes it hard to drop.

I also think the straw is superior to the one that I bought to go with my 12-ounce Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler (to be fair, Hydro Flask just released a travel tumbler with a handle, which I have no tried). The Stanley straw is made from Tritan plastic, a BPA-free plastic that looks closer to glass than plastic. It's more rigid than other plastic straws, which is a plus. This makes it sturdier and easier to drink from because it doesn't bend or crease.

Speaking of sturdiness, the other day I was carrying it around my house while doing chores, and I knocked the tumbler into a door, a banister, and a wooden railing on a staircase all within about five minutes. I probably did more damage to my house than I did this tumbler. I mention this because it's an important feature in such a pricey piece of drinkware—but you’re investing in something that is going to last you, literally, for years and years.

And while I’ve only had mine for a week, in terms of its functionality, I’m already impressed. In the summer, I spend a fair amount of time outdoors by our pool so I really do need insulated drinkware that keeps water cold, and the Stanley tumbler does the trick. Yesterday it was a sweltering 86-degrees Fahrenheit in my neighborhood, and I spent the day climbing in and out of the pool while my Stanley tumbler remained stationed in direct sunlight. The two large ice cubes I had dropped in there remained stubbornly intact for at least two hours, if not more.

Lastly, I must admit that the Stanley tumbler is as attractive as it is practical. The sleek matte stainless steel looks expensive and chic. While it is heavy, I find myself wanting to bring it with me wherever I go. And the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia colorways will match all your autumn decor and outfits—after all, even when the weather cools down you still need to stay hydrated.

Next up, I can’t wait to get my hands on the Serene Green and Basic Brown shades. Hey Stanley, thanks to Joanna Gaines, you’ve got yourself another convert.

