Spanish Gin and Tonic (Gin Tonica)

Fill a large red wine glass with fresh ice almost to the top.

Add whole spices to the glass. These should be chosen to compliment the botanicals in the gin, and some common choices include juniper berries, peppercorns, star anise, cardamom pods, cloves, and cinnamon sticks. For a more pronounced flavor, whole spices can be “bruised” by pressing with your fingers, or the flat of a knife before adding.

Pour in gin. Then very slowly and gently pour in tonic, so as not to lose the carbonation. For best results, use a “Mediterranean style” tonic instead of the classic Indian style, since they tend to be less bitter, and often include flavors like rosemary and lemon.

Add slices and/or zest from the citrus fruit(s) of your choice. Use a cocktail stirrer or spoon to gently poke the ingredients down, and mix the drink. Do not stir vigorously!

Push in the fresh herb sprigs. Common choices are basil, thyme, mint, rosemary, or tarragon. For a stronger, more fragrant effect, slap the herbs between your hands, or squeeze between your fingers to activate the essential oils.