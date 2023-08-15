Recipes Drinks Recipes Cocktail Recipes Gin Drinks Recipes Spanish Gin and Tonic (Gin Tonica) Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos I'm going to show you my take on the gin and tonic, the most refreshing hot-weather cocktail ever. Made in a style invented by chefs from the Basque region of Spain, the whole idea is to add things to the glass to make things that already taste great in the gin taste even more amazing. I encourage you to try some different gins, and decide on your own custom garnishes. By Chef John Published on August 15, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 9 mins Total Time: 9 mins Servings: 1 Yield: 1 cocktail Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients whole spices, such as juniper berries, pink peppercorns, star anise, cardamom pods, cloves, or cinnamon sticks 2 fluid ounces gin 4 to 6 fluid ounces tonic water, to taste sliced fresh citrus fruit, such as lemon, orange, lime, or blood orange fresh herbs, such as basil, thyme, mint, rosemary, or tarragon Directions Fill a large red wine glass with fresh ice almost to the top. Add whole spices to the glass. These should be chosen to compliment the botanicals in the gin, and some common choices include juniper berries, peppercorns, star anise, cardamom pods, cloves, and cinnamon sticks. For a more pronounced flavor, whole spices can be “bruised” by pressing with your fingers, or the flat of a knife before adding. Pour in gin. Then very slowly and gently pour in tonic, so as not to lose the carbonation. For best results, use a “Mediterranean style” tonic instead of the classic Indian style, since they tend to be less bitter, and often include flavors like rosemary and lemon. Add slices and/or zest from the citrus fruit(s) of your choice. Use a cocktail stirrer or spoon to gently poke the ingredients down, and mix the drink. Do not stir vigorously! Push in the fresh herb sprigs. Common choices are basil, thyme, mint, rosemary, or tarragon. For a stronger, more fragrant effect, slap the herbs between your hands, or squeeze between your fingers to activate the essential oils. Serve 3 to 5 minutes after mixing to give drink time to chill thoroughly. Chef John I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 366 Calories 2g Fat 74g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 366 % Daily Value * Total Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 0g 1% Cholesterol 0mg 0% Sodium 29mg 1% Total Carbohydrate 74g 27% Dietary Fiber 19g 68% Total Sugars 28g Protein 7g Vitamin C 357mg 1,787% Calcium 180mg 14% Iron 4mg 24% Potassium 936mg 20% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Spanish Gin and Tonic (Gin Tonica)