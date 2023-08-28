Sour Patch Kids Just Released It's First-Ever Fall Flavor (And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice)

Candy fans, there’s a new kid in town (Sour Patch Kid, that is).



The fan-favorite candy brand just released an exciting new flavor to celebrate fall, and best of all, it’s not pumpkin spice.



Sour Patch Kids Apple Harvest has arrived for autumn, and it’s already exciting the internet.



This limited-edition flavor pack features a bounty of fall apple flavors, including cranberry apple, apple cider, and caramel apple. Additionally, the candies don’t look like the classic “kid” shapes, but instead take the form of adorable little apples. If this all doesn’t scream fall to you, we don’t know what does.



The first-ever autumn flavor has already been well-received by fans, who are calling it “phenomenal” and a “10/10.”



The candies taste “just like” the flavors they’re supposed to represent, while, of course, having the distinct sweet-and-sour taste and delectable chew of the iconic treats.



“They’re so good” and, “Obsessed,” commented others.



This isn’t the first time Sour Patch Kids has released a seasonal line (venturing into Christmas candy a few years back), but we're going to go ahead and deem these a must-try this year. The apple-forward flavors are giving us all the feels of cool weather, even if it’s still over 100 degrees outside.



Unfortunately, they’re not terribly easy to find on shelves—some shoppers are having better luck in craft stores like Michael’s than grocery stores—but they are worth the hunt.



If you can’t snag them from the store, you can purchase the apple harvest snacks on Amazon.



All that is to say—sorry, sour patch watermelons, but your season is over. Time to throw on the sweaters, light the candles, and snack on some sweet and sour apple candies.

