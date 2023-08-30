Sour Cream & Onion Chip Lovers Will Go Crazy for This Potato Salad

Chips and dip have got nothing on this potluck side.

Nea Arentzen
Nea Arentzen is an experienced content creator within the food industry and has spent several years producing videos, being a food writer, and editing editorial pieces.
Published on August 30, 2023
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
45 mins
Total Time:
1 hr
Servings:
10
I think we can all agree that a good potato salad is an essential potluck recipe. It’s easy to make, is fairly low effort, and pairs well with many other dishes. One of our other favorite party foods? Potato chips with French onion dip (or if you're really in a pinch, just sour cream & onion chips).

So why not combine the two with this Sour Cream & Onion Potato Salad recipe. The dressing has a sour cream base seasoned with fresh chives, red onions, and onion powder for powerful onion flavor that coats tender Yukon gold potatoes.

A bowl of creamy potato salad dotted with diced red onion and topped with snipped fresh chives.

Nea Arentzen

Tips for Making the Best Sour Cream & Onion Potato Salad

Editorial contributions by Nea Arentzen.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 lb yukon gold potatoes, peeled

  • 1/2 cup sour cream

  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

  • 2 teaspoons honey

  • 2 teaspoons dijon mustard or stone ground mustard

  • 1 clove clove garlic, finely chopped or pressed

  • 1 teaspoon onion powder

  • 1/4 tsp kosher salt

  • 1/4 tsp ground black pepper

  • 1/8 medium red onion, finely chopped

  • 1 tablespoon chopped chives

Directions

  1. Place potatoes in a large pot of salted water, then bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are almost fork tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the potatoes in a colander and place a dry kitchen towel over top. Let the potatoes steam until they are fork tender, about 20 minutes more. 
  2. Meanwhile, mix together sour cream, red wine vinegar, honey, Dijon, garlic, onion powder, salt and pepper until smooth and combined.  
  3. Once the potatoes have cooled, cut them into 1-inch pieces. Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl. Add red onion, the sour cream dressing, and chives. Gently toss to combine until all the potato pieces are evenly coated in dressing. Garnish with more chives and chopped red onion, if desired. Serve immediately or chill in the fridge until ready to eat. 

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

136 Calories
2g Fat
26g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 10
Calories 136
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 2g 3%
Saturated Fat 1g 6%
Cholesterol 7mg 2%
Sodium 74mg 3%
Total Carbohydrate 26g 10%
Dietary Fiber 3g 9%
Total Sugars 3g
Protein 3g
Vitamin C 11mg 57%
Calcium 32mg 2%
Iron 1mg 7%
Potassium 632mg 13%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

