Recipes Salad Potato Salad Recipes Sour Cream & Onion Chip Lovers Will Go Crazy for This Potato Salad Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Chips and dip have got nothing on this potluck side. By Nea Arentzen Nea Arentzen Nea Arentzen is an experienced content creator within the food industry and has spent several years producing videos, being a food writer, and editing editorial pieces. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on August 30, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 45 mins Total Time: 1 hr Servings: 10 Jump to Nutrition Facts I think we can all agree that a good potato salad is an essential potluck recipe. It’s easy to make, is fairly low effort, and pairs well with many other dishes. One of our other favorite party foods? Potato chips with French onion dip (or if you're really in a pinch, just sour cream & onion chips). So why not combine the two with this Sour Cream & Onion Potato Salad recipe. The dressing has a sour cream base seasoned with fresh chives, red onions, and onion powder for powerful onion flavor that coats tender Yukon gold potatoes. Nea Arentzen Tips for Making the Best Sour Cream & Onion Potato Salad Using a waxier potato such as Yukon gold allows the potato pieces to hold their shape (rather than crumble to bits) while mixing. If you can’t find Yukon gold, opt for red potatoes, fingerling, or new potatoes. (You can also check out our guide for choosing the best potato for your potato salad.) For the best outcome, chill the potato salad in the fridge for at least one hour to allow the flavors to meld together. Want to make this ahead of time? Store it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. Although this is technically a sour cream & onion flavored potato salad, feel free to add (or swap) other ingredients to make it your own, such as capers, yellow onion, dill, or Greek yogurt. Editorial contributions by Nea Arentzen. Ingredients 2 1/2 lb yukon gold potatoes, peeled 1/2 cup sour cream 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 2 teaspoons honey 2 teaspoons dijon mustard or stone ground mustard 1 clove clove garlic, finely chopped or pressed 1 teaspoon onion powder 1/4 tsp kosher salt 1/4 tsp ground black pepper 1/8 medium red onion, finely chopped 1 tablespoon chopped chives Directions Place potatoes in a large pot of salted water, then bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are almost fork tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the potatoes in a colander and place a dry kitchen towel over top. Let the potatoes steam until they are fork tender, about 20 minutes more. Meanwhile, mix together sour cream, red wine vinegar, honey, Dijon, garlic, onion powder, salt and pepper until smooth and combined. Once the potatoes have cooled, cut them into 1-inch pieces. Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl. Add red onion, the sour cream dressing, and chives. Gently toss to combine until all the potato pieces are evenly coated in dressing. Garnish with more chives and chopped red onion, if desired. Serve immediately or chill in the fridge until ready to eat. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 136 Calories 2g Fat 26g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 136 % Daily Value * Total Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Cholesterol 7mg 2% Sodium 74mg 3% Total Carbohydrate 26g 10% Dietary Fiber 3g 9% Total Sugars 3g Protein 3g Vitamin C 11mg 57% Calcium 32mg 2% Iron 1mg 7% Potassium 632mg 13% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Sour Cream & Onion Chip Lovers Will Go Crazy for This Potato Salad