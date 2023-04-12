Skip the Drive-Thru—This French Fry Cutter That Makes ‘Perfect Fries’ Is 50% Off Right Now

It’s a self-evident truth: French fries are delicious, no matter their form. Thick-cut fries are certainly better than skinny ones, but all fries are simply excellent, even sweet potato waffle fries.

And the good news is, you no longer have to drive to a fast-food restaurant to get them. Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this french fry cutter, and claim it makes “perfect fries.” And the very best part is, right now it’s 50 percent off.

This Sopito French Fry Cutter is made from stainless steel and has a restaurant-grade blade that cuts matchsticks that are a half-inch thick. Each fry comes out about 3 inches long, which is important for achieving that perfectly crusty, crispy bite. There’s even a bearing on the cutter to make it easier to use.

To use it, all you have to do is peel a potato and slide it inside the cutter. Then, firmly press the handle down, and out will pop a batch of thick cut fries. Just put them in the air fryer, oven, or a Dutch oven filled with oil to get them crispy brown.

The slicer has already racked up over 5,300 five-star ratings at Amazon thanks to how easy it is to use, how easy it is to clean, and how durable it is. One shopper writes that they were impressed with the tool “straight out of the box.” They go on to write that “This baby sliced through my potato with little effort and produced perfect french fries.”

Another happy customer adds that it “cuts perfectly thick fries; not the puny ones from the fast food places,” and a third person says that it is “so fast and easy to make french fries” now that they have this tool in their kitchen.

So what are you waiting for? Skip the frozen aisle and drive-thru line, and add this French fry cutter to your cart instead. For just $40, you’ll be glad you did.

