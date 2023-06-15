No matter what you pick up from the classic fast-food stop, you probably never leave Sonic without a cup of hot tater tots in hand. The crispy, craveable potato nuggets have a deep-fried crust and lightly salted flavor that makes them downright irresistible. Nobody does tots like Sonic.



If you’re the kind of diner who always goes tots > fries (although the Sonic fries did have a strong showing in our official fast food fry taste test), then we have some amazing news for you.



You no longer have to hit the drive-thru to get your hands on those golden brown bites: Sonic Tots just hit the frozen section.



Now, you can enjoy crispy potato pillows right from your couch, day, night, or anytime the craving strikes. Oven-crisped or air-fried, you’ll get the same unbeatably crisp taste you love from the famed chain.



The glorious golden tots have been spotted at Walmart in a 28-ounce package, boldly labeled, “TOTS.” It seems they’re so new, they’re not even listed on Walmart’s website yet.



We heard this exclusive food news from markie_devo on Instagram, and from the comments, it seems other users are just as excited about the discovery as we are.



“YES! 1,000x yessss,” one user commented, while another wrote, “Whattttttt… count me in!!!!”



And, can we talk about the fun packaging? It nails the nostalgia that Sonic is known for. Prepare to be the star of any outdoor BBQ or summer slumber party when you show up with a plate full of Sonic Tots.



Sure, you might be tempted to have those golden nuggets exclusively as a snack, but don’t disregard their potential as Poutine tots, Tot sliders, or a crowd-favorite: Tater Tot Casserole.



Now the real question is, which crispy Sonic side do you want to see in stores next: onion rings or mozzarella sticks?

