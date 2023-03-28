Snow Peas vs. Snap Peas: What's the Difference?

Snow peas are one of the first signs of spring. These peas grow early in the season and can start to appear even when the snow is still around. Freshly picked snow peas and snap peas typically show up at spring farmer’s markets by late March or early April. When shopping, always look for freshly picked peas, because the longer they are on the plant before they are picked, the tougher they will be in texture.



Snow and snap peas make great additions to various salads, stir-fried dishes, or served on their own as a vibrant veggie side. Both snow and snap peas have edible pods that can be eaten whole in dishes. They are similar in their green color and size, but there are subtle differences between the taste and texture of these two pea varieties.

What Are Snow Peas?

The snow pea has a thin, flat pod that is edible. It can be eaten as a whole when it is still in an unripened stage of growing.

Snow peas are also known as Chinese pea pods because they are often used in stir-fries. They are flat with a group of very small peas inside. The whole pod is edible, but the tough strings that run along the outside edge are usually removed before eating. Snow peas have a mild flavor and can be served either raw or cooked in dishes.

Snow peas are described as both crisp and tender, and don't require much time to cook. They can be served raw, sautéed, or steamed for preparation in dishes.

Snow peas are high in vitamin C, and are a good source of vitamins A and K as well as iron and magnesium. These peas are grown on a vine and harvested ten days after the white flower is pollinated.

How to Cook Snow Peas

One of the benefits of cooking with snow peas is they can be cooked very quickly. Be sure to trim off the tough stems of snow peas when preparing them. The stem end will have a small cap on the end and may have a short stem attached. The end of the pod with a slight curl to it can be left intact and is a helpful grip when you remove the string from the pod.

You only need to boil snow peas for 30-60 seconds. Add your snow peas to a saucepan of boiling water and cook for approximately one minute and then drain. The peas can then be placed in a mesh strainer and drained under cold running water to cool.

Use snow peas in recipes like Thai Chicken Spring Rolls, a Sesame Vegetable Stir Fry, or a side dish of Mediterranean Snow Peas.

What Are Snap Peas?

The snap pea, or sugar snap pea, has a rounded pod with a thick wall — in contrast to snow peas, which have pods with thin walls and are flat in appearance. Snap peas are a cross between snow peas and garden peas. The whole pod is eaten and has a crunchy texture and sweet flavor.

They are often eaten raw, either in salads or as a snack, as well as cooked in dishes. Snap peas naturally grow with strings at the seams of their pods, but some stringless varieties have recently been bred and introduced to consumers. These have become more widely available in markets and as a vegetable choice for the home garden.

These peas are a good source of fiber, vitamins C and K, and manganese. They also contain antioxidants and other phytonutrients that can offer health benefits.

How to Cook Snap Peas

Snap peas can be steamed or blanched in boiling water. You should trim the ends of the pods and cook them whole or slice in half for cooking.

Adding a pinch of sugar to the boiling water can help brighten their natural flavor. Drain the snap peas and immediately place them in a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process and help them retain their bright green color. If the peas are steamed, be sure to allow the peas to cool before serving.

Snap peas can liven up dinner in recipes such as Easy Sheet Pan Beef Bulgogi, a Chilled Sugar Snap Pea Soup, or Air-Fried Sesame-Crusted Cod with Snap Peas.