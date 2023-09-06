Desserts Pies Pie Crusts Pastry Crusts Shortcrust Pastry (Pâte Brisée) Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo This classic French shortcrust pastry (pâte brisée) can be used for any sweet or savory pie or tart. Working with the pastry can be a bit finicky, so make sure you chill it properly. By Juliana Hale Juliana Hale Juliana Hale is a culinary specialist with over 20 years of experience in recipe testing and development. She works closely with Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Forks Over Knives, Midwest Living, and Traditional Home both in the test kitchens and with her stories. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on September 6, 2023 Save Saved! Prep Time: 15 mins
Chill Time: 2 hrs
Total Time: 2 hrs 15 mins
Servings: 8
Yield: 1 9- to 10-inch crust

This shortcrust pastry recipe is buttery, rich, and flaky, according to recipe developer and test kitchen pro Juliana Hale. What's not to love?

What Is Shortcrust Pastry?

Shortcrust pastry (or pâte brisée) is a type of dough that has a crumbly, almost biscuit-like texture. It's called "short" because the amount of flour is typically double the amount of fat, which allows it to break apart more easily than American-style pie dough (which has a closer ratio of flour to fat).

Shortcrust Pastry Ingredients

You'll need just four ingredients to make this basic shortcrust pastry recipe. You likely have them in your kitchen at home!

Flour: This classic shortcrust pastry starts with all-purpose flour. Gluten is formed when flour is mixed with the other ingredients, which gives the dough much-needed structure. Salt: Though you’ll need only a small amount of kosher salt, the ingredient serves a big purpose. Salt strengthens the gluten and allows the dough to expand without tearing. Butter: Make sure you use very cold butter in this recipe, as the chunks will melt in the oven and create lots of tender, flaky layers. Ice water: Again, cold ingredients are important! Ice cold water won’t melt the fat prematurely, resulting in the flaky shortcrust pastry of your dreams. How to Make Shortcrust Pastry You’ll find detailed instructions in the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make homemade shortcrust pastry: Pulse the flour and salt together in a food processor.Add butter and pulse again. Add water gradually, then chill the dough.Rest the dough, then roll it into a 12-inch round. Transfer the dough to a pie plate or tart pan and flute the edges.Chill the dough, then bake as directed. Recipe Tip You don’t have to use a food processor to make the dough – your hands are just fine: Pinch butter into the flour mixture with your fingertips until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add water gradually, tossing with a fork until dough comes together. Test Kitchen Tips This recipe was developed in our test kitchen. Check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier: Juliana advises against rushing or taking shortcuts when it comes to making this dough. It’s important to chill the dough for at least one hour before rolling it out and at least one hour before baking. Otherwise, it’ll be too soft to work with. Be careful not to overwork the pastry, as developing the gluten too much will result in a tough crust.“If you don’t like crimping, use a tart pan,” suggests recipe tester Kathryn Standing. “Makes a beautiful final result and is easy as pie.” How to Bake Shortcrust Pastry Bake as directed in your recipe. For a filling that doesn’t require further baking, blind bake the crust. To blind bake, line the chilled crust with foil or parchment paper and fill with pie weights or dry beans. Bake at 400 degrees F for 30 to 35 minutes. What to Do With Shortcrust Pastry “This would be great for any sweet tart or pie,” Juliana says. It’s also ideal for savory pies, such as a quiche or vegetable tart. Explore our entire collection of Pie Recipes for delicious inspiration. Can You Make Shortcrust Pastry Ahead of Time? Sure! After lining your pie plate or tart pan with crust, place crust and pan in a resealable freezer bag and freeze for up to 3 months. Fill and bake as directed in your recipe.You may need to add 5 to 10 minutes to your bake time. Editorial contributions by Corey Williams Ingredients 1 cup flour 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 1/2 cup butter, but into pieces 3 tablespoons ice water, or more as needed Directions Gather all ingredients. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Pulse together the flour and salt in a food processor. Add butter and pulse until the consistency of breadcrumbs. Add water gradually, pulsing until a dough forms. Wrap and chill dough for 60 minutes or up to overnight. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Roll dough to a 12-inch round on a lightly floured surface. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Gently transfer to a 9-inch pie plate or 10-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom. Flute edges of pastry as desired for the pie plate or trim even with the rim of the tart pan. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Chill for 1 hour before baking as directed in recipes. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 159 Calories 12g Fat 12g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 159 % Daily Value * Total Fat 12g 15% Saturated Fat 7g 37% Cholesterol 31mg 10% Sodium 170mg 7% Total Carbohydrate 12g 4% Dietary Fiber 0g 2% Total Sugars 0g Protein 2g Vitamin C 0mg 0% Calcium 6mg 0% Iron 1mg 4% Potassium 20mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. 