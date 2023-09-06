Shortcrust Pastry (Pâte Brisée)

This shortcrust pastry recipe is buttery, rich, and flaky, according to recipe developer and test kitchen pro Juliana Hale. What’s not to love?

What Is Shortcrust Pastry?

Shortcrust pastry (or pâte brisée) is a type of dough that has a crumbly, almost biscuit-like texture. It’s called "short" because the amount of flour is typically double the amount of fat, which allows it to break apart more easily than American-style pie dough (which has a closer ratio of flour to fat).

Learn more: What Is Shortcrust Pastry?

Shortcrust Pastry Ingredients

You’ll need just four ingredients to make this basic shortcrust pastry recipe. You likely have them in your kitchen at home!

Flour : This classic shortcrust pastry starts with all-purpose flour. Gluten is formed when flour is mixed with the other ingredients, which gives the dough much-needed structure.

: This classic shortcrust pastry starts with all-purpose flour. Gluten is formed when flour is mixed with the other ingredients, which gives the dough much-needed structure. Salt : Though you’ll need only a small amount of kosher salt, the ingredient serves a big purpose. Salt strengthens the gluten and allows the dough to expand without tearing.

: Though you’ll need only a small amount of kosher salt, the ingredient serves a big purpose. Salt strengthens the gluten and allows the dough to expand without tearing. Butter : Make sure you use very cold butter in this recipe, as the chunks will melt in the oven and create lots of tender, flaky layers.

: Make sure you use very cold butter in this recipe, as the chunks will melt in the oven and create lots of tender, flaky layers. Ice water: Again, cold ingredients are important! Ice cold water won’t melt the fat prematurely, resulting in the flaky shortcrust pastry of your dreams.

How to Make Shortcrust Pastry

You’ll find detailed instructions in the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make homemade shortcrust pastry:

Pulse the flour and salt together in a food processor. Add butter and pulse again. Add water gradually, then chill the dough. Rest the dough, then roll it into a 12-inch round. Transfer the dough to a pie plate or tart pan and flute the edges. Chill the dough, then bake as directed.



Recipe Tip You don’t have to use a food processor to make the dough – your hands are just fine: Pinch butter into the flour mixture with your fingertips until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add water gradually, tossing with a fork until dough comes together.





Test Kitchen Tips

This recipe was developed in our test kitchen. Check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier:

Juliana advises against rushing or taking shortcuts when it comes to making this dough. It’s important to chill the dough for at least one hour before rolling it out and at least one hour before baking. Otherwise, it’ll be too soft to work with.

Be careful not to overwork the pastry, as developing the gluten too much will result in a tough crust.

“If you don’t like crimping, use a tart pan,” suggests recipe tester Kathryn Standing. “Makes a beautiful final result and is easy as pie.”

How to Bake Shortcrust Pastry

Bake as directed in your recipe. For a filling that doesn’t require further baking, blind bake the crust. To blind bake, line the chilled crust with foil or parchment paper and fill with pie weights or dry beans. Bake at 400 degrees F for 30 to 35 minutes.

What to Do With Shortcrust Pastry

“This would be great for any sweet tart or pie,” Juliana says. It’s also ideal for savory pies, such as a quiche or vegetable tart. Explore our entire collection of Pie Recipes for delicious inspiration.

Can You Make Shortcrust Pastry Ahead of Time?

Sure! After lining your pie plate or tart pan with crust, place crust and pan in a resealable freezer bag and freeze for up to 3 months. Fill and bake as directed in your recipe.You may need to add 5 to 10 minutes to your bake time.

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams

