You Can Get a Sam’s Club Membership for 60% Off This Month

While many of us are thinking about our upcoming vacations and trips to the pool, others are already thinking about back-to-school season. We know it’s only July, but back-to-school is almost upon us, and with that comes a lot of added expenses—especially for the wonderful people who work hard to educate our children.

Because many teachers stock their classrooms—whether that be with snacks and treats or other supplies—with their own money, Sam’s Club wants to alleviate some of the costs by offering educators a stellar deal on its Club membership.

From July 17 through August 17, any state-licensed/certified educator can get a Sam’s Club membership for 60% off the original price—making the membership only $20 for one year. Pre-K-12 teachers, principals, assistant principals, and school employees, as well as college and university professors, all qualify for the offer. The only stipulation is that you must be a new Sam’s Club member and verify your educator status via ID.me.

The educator offer is valid for the Club membership, which usually costs $50 per year. With this membership, you’ll have access to Sam’s Club’s monthly Instant Savings, fuel savings, the tire and battery center, same-day delivery, and the ability to share a free membership with someone in your household. After the first year, you’ll be automatically renewed in the annual $50 membership, but you can cancel at any time.

Educators can sign up for the $20 membership either online or in their local club—where you’ll be able to start saving on Sam’s products immediately. Don’t believe us? Check out the great deals Sam’s is offering just this month—plus the new, exclusive product we’re dying to try.