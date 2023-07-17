You Can Get a Sam’s Club Membership for 60% Off This Month

Here's how to score.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Updated on July 17, 2023
a photo of a Sam's Club exterior with a simple white boarder.
Photo: Getty Images. Photo:

Lecia Landis/Dotdash Meredith

While many of us are thinking about our upcoming vacations and trips to the pool, others are already thinking about back-to-school season. We know it’s only July, but back-to-school is almost upon us, and with that comes a lot of added expenses—especially for the wonderful people who work hard to educate our children.

Because many teachers stock their classrooms—whether that be with snacks and treats or other supplies—with their own money, Sam’s Club wants to alleviate some of the costs by offering educators a stellar deal on its Club membership.

From July 17 through August 17, any state-licensed/certified educator can get a Sam’s Club membership for 60% off the original price—making the membership only $20 for one year. Pre-K-12 teachers, principals, assistant principals, and school employees, as well as college and university professors, all qualify for the offer. The only stipulation is that you must be a new Sam’s Club member and verify your educator status via ID.me.

The educator offer is valid for the Club membership, which usually costs $50 per year. With this membership, you’ll have access to Sam’s Club’s monthly Instant Savings, fuel savings, the tire and battery center, same-day delivery, and the ability to share a free membership with someone in your household. After the first year, you’ll be automatically renewed in the annual $50 membership, but you can cancel at any time.

Educators can sign up for the $20 membership either online or in their local club—where you’ll be able to start saving on Sam’s products immediately. Don’t believe us? Check out the great deals Sam’s is offering just this month—plus the new, exclusive product we’re dying to try.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
a photo of a Sam's club store front on a yellow and teal background.
The Best Grocery Items on Sale at Sam’s Club This Month
Sam's Club sign on a tone on tone blue background.
This New Snack Is the Only Reason You Need to Get a Sam’s Club Membership
Sam's Club storefront on a blue background
Sam's Club Memberships are Practically Free This Week
Sam's Club Logo
This Limited-Time Snack Is a Reason Enough To Get a Sam’s Club Membership
aldi logo on a smart phone in a mini shopping cart
You Can Get Up to $35 off Your Aldi Groceries This Week
Sam's Club logo on green background
The Best Grocery Items on Sale at Sam’s Club This Month
Popeyes Logo on a blue burst background
You Can Get Free Cajun Fries, Coleslaw, and Biscuits From Popeyes This Month
Sam's Club Logo
You Can Get a Sam's Club Membership for a Fourth of the Price, Just in Time for the Fourth of July
Krispy Kreme Storefront
You Can Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for Less Than a Dollar This Tax Day
Taco bell logo on a bright teal and lime background.
I Just Found Out You Can Get an Entire Bottle of Taco Bell Hot Sauce for Under $2
cans of soda on a grocery store shelf
If You've Ever Drunk These Sodas, You Could Get Up to $25 From a New Class Action Settlement
Sam's Club storefront on a blue striped background
Can You Really Buy Just the Rotisserie Chicken Breast at Sam’s Club?
Sticks of butter on the counter
This Is the Cheapest Place to Buy Butter Right Now
woman grocery shopping with small cart red and blue triangle graphics
The 5 Items You Should Never Buy at a Grocery Store
Chick-fil-A logo on a blue and green square background
You Can Get Free Food at Chick-fil-A All Summer Long
looking down at a skillet of ground beef with homemade taco seasoning
You Can Get Free Ground Beef for an Entire Year—Here's How