If You Buy This Viral Product, Sam’s Club Will Refill It for Free for 5 Years

If you’ve always wanted to redo your spice cabinet with those aesthetically pleasing, viral glass jars but never had a good enough excuse to buy a set, we just found one. We don’t always condone revamping your kitchen because you were inspired by TikTok, but in this case, it’ll actually save you money—and we do condone that!

On September 1, Sam’s Club is releasing an 18-jar bamboo spice rack complete with glass jars (plus labels) and stainless steel shaker lids. Admittedly, the spice jars and rack look great—and they’re practical because the set is counter- and drawer-compatible—but that’s not even the real reason we’re excited about the launch.

We’re interested because each jar comes pre-filled with spices, and Sam’s Club is offering a refill program that’ll give you five years of free spice refills.

Sam's Club

The spice rack costs $29.98, which is pretty on par with (if not cheaper than) what the TikTok aesthetic girlies are advertising on their pages. And this rack comes with spices and offers free spice refills—we’ve never seen that on TikTok.

For five years after you purchase the spice rack, anytime you need a spice refill, Sam’s Club will hook you up with new premium spices for free; all you have to do is pay any shipping and handling fees. So, really the $30 spice rack is more of an investment. If you think about it, you’re probably spending roughly $30 on spices in five years—that is, if you replace your spices like you’re supposed to—so this purchase will actually save you money in the long run.

If you’re as convinced to buy this spice rack as we are, you’re in luck. Because even though the Orii 18-Jar Bamboo Counter To Drawer Spice Rack won’t hit physical club stores until September 1, you can already order it online on Sam’s site.

So, if you’ve been waiting for a great deal like this to nudge you into the glass spice jar direction, take this five-year free refill deal as your sign to grab a new spice rack. But you better do it fast because we bet this product won’t last long.

