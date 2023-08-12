If You Buy This Viral Product, Sam’s Club Will Refill It for Free for 5 Years

And it's only $30.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 12, 2023
Sam's club storefront with blue triangles in the top left and bottom right corners of the image.
Photo:

Shutterstock/Allrecipes

If you’ve always wanted to redo your spice cabinet with those aesthetically pleasing, viral glass jars but never had a good enough excuse to buy a set, we just found one. We don’t always condone revamping your kitchen because you were inspired by TikTok, but in this case, it’ll actually save you money—and we do condone that!

On September 1, Sam’s Club is releasing an 18-jar bamboo spice rack complete with glass jars (plus labels) and stainless steel shaker lids. Admittedly, the spice jars and rack look great—and they’re practical because the set is counter- and drawer-compatible—but that’s not even the real reason we’re excited about the launch.

We’re interested because each jar comes pre-filled with spices, and Sam’s Club is offering a refill program that’ll give you five years of free spice refills.

Sam's Club spice rack and jars on a counter

Sam's Club

The spice rack costs $29.98, which is pretty on par with (if not cheaper than) what the TikTok aesthetic girlies are advertising on their pages. And this rack comes with spices and offers free spice refills—we’ve never seen that on TikTok.

For five years after you purchase the spice rack, anytime you need a spice refill, Sam’s Club will hook you up with new premium spices for free; all you have to do is pay any shipping and handling fees. So, really the $30 spice rack is more of an investment. If you think about it, you’re probably spending roughly $30 on spices in five years—that is, if you replace your spices like you’re supposed to—so this purchase will actually save you money in the long run.

If you’re as convinced to buy this spice rack as we are, you’re in luck. Because even though the Orii 18-Jar Bamboo Counter To Drawer Spice Rack won’t hit physical club stores until September 1, you can already order it online on Sam’s site.

So, if you’ve been waiting for a great deal like this to nudge you into the glass spice jar direction, take this five-year free refill deal as your sign to grab a new spice rack. But you better do it fast because we bet this product won’t last long.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
a photo of a Sam's Club exterior with a simple white boarder.
You Can Get a Sam’s Club Membership for 60% Off This Month
Walmart supercenter storefront on a yellow background
Walmart Seems to Be Coming for Costco With Its Newest Offering
Sam's Club storefront on a blue background
Sam's Club Memberships are Practically Free This Week
costco wholesale logo on a yellow and lime background
5 Costco Products You Should Never Buy, According to Our Editors
best spice racks
The Best Spice Racks for Cabinets, Countertops, and Drawers
Aldi sign
5 Aldi Products You Should Never Buy, According to Our Editors
Sam's Club Storefront
The Best Products Under $10 to Buy at Sam's Club This Month
aldi logo on a smart phone in a mini shopping cart
The 13 Best Aldi Products of All Time, According to Customers
Member's Mark Mozzarella sticks on a blue background with a recall sticker
Sam’s Club Frozen Mozzarella Sticks Recalled in 5 States
woman grocery shopping with small cart red and blue triangle graphics
The 5 Items You Should Never Buy at a Grocery Store
a photo of a Sam's club store front on a yellow and teal background.
The Best Grocery Items on Sale at Sam’s Club This Month
Sam's Club Logo
I'm a Food Writer and These Are the Best Sam's Club Instant Savings Deals I'm Buying in April 2023
Sam's Club logo on green background
The Best Grocery Items on Sale at Sam’s Club This Month
Sam's Club storefront on a blue striped background
The Best Sam's Club Instant Savings Deals Under $10 I'm Buying This May
TJ Maxx and HomeGoods storefront
The 5 Grocery Items You Should Never Buy at TJ Maxx and HomeGoods
A bottle of Rao's marinara sauce, Sabra hummus, and Pillsbury pie crusts on a blue background.
The 8 Store-Bought Products Our Allstars Pass Off as Homemade