This Limited-Time Snack Is a Reason Enough To Get a Sam’s Club Membership

Whether I’m working from home, watching TV, or hosting a gathering with my friends, I have to have a bowl of snacks handy. Snacking just makes everything better, which is why when I heard about two of my favorite snack foods collaborating on a new products, I knew I needed to buy 10 bags ASAP. Smartfood Popcorn is teaming up with Doritos Cool Ranch for the ultimate snack: Smartfood Popcorn Doritos Cool Ranch.

That means this new flavor is Smartfood’s White Cheddar popcorn dusted with Doritos’ Cool Ranch flavor. Much like Smartfood’s past fun popcorn collabs, the new popcorn is a Sam’s Club exclusive—and members will be able to score a 15.75-ounce bag for just $6.18.

The jumbo bag—perfect for sharing (or not, we don’t judge)—is only available for a limited time. So, if you want to stock up, you’ll have to do so before the end of May. But that’s plenty of time to stock up, eat it all, and stock up again!

Sam's Club/Allrecipes

What Does Smartfood Popcorn Doritos Cool Ranch Taste Like?

As I said, I ran to Sam’s Club immediately to try the new flavor—and I couldn’t stop eating it.

The most important thing to remember is to shake up the bag before you try the popcorn. Priyanka Chopra Jonas taught me that during her recent popcorn launch with Rob’s Backstage Popcorn. All the flavoring settles at the bottom and if you don’t shake your bag, you won’t get fully-coated pieces and it’ll just taste like traditional Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn, which is fine, but not the point.

Once you shake it up, you’ll see a pretty hearty dusting of the Cool Ranch flavoring. And just like your Doritos-eating experience, you’ll finish this bag with a thick coating of the flavoring on your fingers.

It tastes just as delicious as you imagine it will. The popcorn is lightly cheesy with just a tinge of Cool Ranch flavoring—not overpowering and not underwhelming. The perfect marriage between the two snacks.

Before you know it, you’ll be gobbling this popcorn by the handful, so look out because 15 ounces can disappear quickly.