This New Snack Is the Only Reason You Need to Get a Sam’s Club Membership

Sorry, Costco, Sam's might have you beat with this choco-peanut butter treat.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Published on July 12, 2023
For those of us who need a little sweet treat every now and again, Sam’s Club is releasing a frozen snack that is perfect for satisfying our craving—and we simply know it’s going to sell out as quickly as it’s restocked.

If you’re one of those people who always stick your Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in the freezer for a snappy, frozen bite, this new dessert was made for you. Actually, these Reese’s cups might be even better because, in addition to the traditional chocolate and Reese’s peanut butter, they’re also filled with peanut butter ice cream.

That’s right, Reese’s Frozen Peanut Butter Dessert Cups are coming to Sam’s freezer aisle soon.

Reese's Frozen Peanut Butter Dessert Cups

Sam's Club

You may recognize these frozen peanut butter ice cream cups as a Good Humor product that was sold in single packages at the gas station. However, earlier this year, Reese’s did an overhaul and released seven frozen Reese’s treats under its own brand name, but still under the Unilever umbrella—which included Reese’s Frozen Peanut Butter Dessert Cups.

Now, instead of only being able to buy a single frozen peanut butter cup at a time, you’ll be able to buy a box of 24 treats from Sam’s Club, and it’ll only cost about $20.

The frozen dessert features a creamy peanut butter ice cream swirled with real Reese’s peanut butter that’s encased in milk chocolate—and each pack includes one frozen cup.

Another Reese's product—Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers—has recently gone viral at Costco. Sure, I might be playing favorites as a Sam's Club member, but I'd say these frozen peanut butter ice cream cups are worth it alone to snag a Sam's membership if you don't already have one. Then you can try my other favorite Sam's Club item: the sushi.

