Sam’s Club Frozen Mozzarella Sticks Recalled in 5 States

If you have food allergies, you may need to toss the bag.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023
Member's Mark Mozzarella sticks on a blue background with a recall sticker
Photo:

Sam's Club/Allrecipes

Sam’s Club’s frozen Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks have been recalled across five states due to an undeclared allergen that may be life-threatening to some consumers. The mozzarella sticks may contain egg and soy, but the packaging does not list those ingredients.

Sam’s frozen mozzarella sticks are produced by Rich Products in New York and were recalled after Rich discovered that an “incorrect raw material” was used to make the mozzarella sticks, which introduced the undeclared soy and egg. Therefore, if you have an egg or soy allergy or sensitivity, you should not consume the recalled mozzarella sticks.

The Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks were sold at Sam’s Club stores in Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. You’ll know if you have the recalled product if the box has a Best If Used By Date of 12/28/2024 and the UPC number 078742226880. You can also find product photos on the FDA’s site.

If you have the recalled mozzarella sticks in your freezer, Rich Products is urging you to return them to your Sam’s Club for a full refund. However, if you don’t have a soy or egg allergy, the mozzarella sticks are still safe to eat, as the undeclared allergen is the only reason they were recalled.

Should you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact Rich’s Product Helpline at 1-800-356-7094.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
fruit ice pops in ice in background with outshine logo and recall sticker in foreground
Outshine Fruit Bars Recalled in 14 States
whole foods logo on a white burst background with recall sticker
Whole Foods Just Recalled One of Its Chopped Salad Kits
Fresh Express salads with recall button
Salad Kits Sold in 5 States Recalled Due To Potential Listeria Contamination
belVita recall notice
Check Your belVita Breakfast Sandwiches for This Recall
Lay's Classic Potato Chips recall on a blue background
Hundreds of Bags of Lay’s Potato Chips Recalled Across 4 States
Cumin Recall
Cumin Recalled in 16 States Due To Potential Salmonella Contamination
Tostitos logo with a recall sticker on a red and orange burst background
Hundreds of Jars of Tostitos Salsa Recalled Nationwide
Frozen berry recall on a purple background
3 Varieties of Frozen Fruit Are Being Recalled for Potential Hepatitis Contamination
a pint of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream in the flavor brown sugar chunk with a recall stamp on top of it.
Thousands of Pints of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Recalled Across 4 States
A Trader Joe's storefront with a large "Recall" banner on top of it.
Trader Joe’s Pesto Recalled Because of a Label Mix Up
A plate of shrimp with a large "RECALL" sticker over it.
Shrimp Recalled in Four States Over Possible Health Concerns
a bowl of beef chili with beans with a recall sticker above
Over 22,000 Pounds of Ready-To-Eat Beef Chili Recalled Due to Foreign Matter Contamination
Rao's Soup Recall
Rao's Soup Recalled Because of a Label Mix Up
recall bowls of spinach and kale on a yellow background
3 Brands of Spinach, Collard Greens, and Kale Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination
The Rao's Homemade Logo on a teal and yellow background.
Jars of Rao's Roasted Red Peppers Are Being Recalled Nationwide
close up of a woman holding a basket and shopping for lettuce
FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-to-Eat Salads Containing Recalled Lettuce