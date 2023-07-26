Sam’s Club Frozen Mozzarella Sticks Recalled in 5 States

Sam’s Club’s frozen Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks have been recalled across five states due to an undeclared allergen that may be life-threatening to some consumers. The mozzarella sticks may contain egg and soy, but the packaging does not list those ingredients.

Sam’s frozen mozzarella sticks are produced by Rich Products in New York and were recalled after Rich discovered that an “incorrect raw material” was used to make the mozzarella sticks, which introduced the undeclared soy and egg. Therefore, if you have an egg or soy allergy or sensitivity, you should not consume the recalled mozzarella sticks.

The Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks were sold at Sam’s Club stores in Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. You’ll know if you have the recalled product if the box has a Best If Used By Date of 12/28/2024 and the UPC number 078742226880. You can also find product photos on the FDA’s site.

If you have the recalled mozzarella sticks in your freezer, Rich Products is urging you to return them to your Sam’s Club for a full refund. However, if you don’t have a soy or egg allergy, the mozzarella sticks are still safe to eat, as the undeclared allergen is the only reason they were recalled.

Should you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact Rich’s Product Helpline at 1-800-356-7094.