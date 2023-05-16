Sam’s Club's New Limited-Time Snack Is So Good You'll Be Opening the Bag in the Checkout Line

Published on May 16, 2023
As if you needed another reason to get a Sam’s Club membership and head to your local club store, don’t worry, we’ve found one—and it’s a bag of chips. Hear me out, it’s not any bag of chips, it’s an exclusive Doritos flavor that combines my favorite Doritos (Cool Ranch) with one of my favorite foods (pickles) that you can only get at Sam’s.

Tell me you’re able to pass up Doritos Collisions Cool Ranch and Tangy Pickle chips because I’m certainly not—and neither are TikTok users. The flavor just launched in mid-May and TikTok users have already been finding the bags at their local Sam’s and giving the flavor rave reviews.

The new Doritos flavor is a mashup of the brand's fan-favorite Cool Ranch flavor and its Tangy Pickle flavor, which launched in 2021. It’s the perfect marriage of the zesty ranch and slightly sour pickle flavor all in one chip.

Doritos Collisions Tangy Pickle and Cool Ranch tortilla chips

Sam's Club

And, if you weren’t sold on the flavor before you will be when I tell you that it’s also on sale this month at Sam’s for just $3.48. You’ll definitely want to stock up while they’re at this price—and also because there’s no telling how long the Doritos will last.

I only have one bag that I’m trying to enjoy sparingly, but truly these chips are so hard to quit eating. So much so that my roommate ate one chip and said “I’m going to pretend like I never ate that because I will eat the entire bag”—and I don’t blame her. So, dear reader, if you like Cool Ranch Doritos and pickles, then you’ll absolutely adore this flavor—meaning you should buy at least two bags (one for the car ride home from Sam’s and one for later).

Unfortunately for those who don’t live near a Sam’s, this product is a club store exclusive. However, sometimes the products that start out as Sam’s Club exclusives become available in other stores, like its sister brand Walmart, after a while. For example, the Smartfood Popcorn Doritos Cool Ranch was a Sam’s exclusive last month and is now set to hit other major retailers nationwide in June. That also means there might be hope that we see the Doritos Collisions Cool Ranch and Tangy Pickle again if your Sam’s sells out—which is more a question of when it will sell out rather than if it will.

