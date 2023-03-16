The Best Deals at Sam's Club This Month

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to browse the aisles of Sam’s Club, we just found you one. The club store recently released its monthly Instant Savings Book and it’s filled with some great finds for March. Whether you’re looking to stock up on essentials, like olive oil and cream of chicken soup, or holiday foods for your Easter celebration, now is the time to buy them in bulk. Whip out your Sam’s Club membership card and get shopping for these awesome deals.

The Best Deals at Sam's Club in March

Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls

Instacart

Deal: $6.78 (save $3.00 until April 10)



If you need an easy side for your weeknight dinner or to go with your Easter ham, you can’t beat the ease of Pillsbury’s Crescent Rolls. The box contains enough dough to make 32 buttery, flaky Crescent Rolls that will please any crowd.

Pompeian Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sam's Club

Deal: $12.98 (save $3.00 until April 10)

Offer can be redeemed 10 times



You can never go wrong with stocking up on a kitchen essential like olive oil. 68 ounces may sound like a lot, but between sautéing veggies and making olive oil cakes, you’ll go through this jug long before it expires.

Barber Foods Cordon Bleu Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Sam's Club

Deal: $12.58 (save $2.00 until April 10)

Looking for a quick and easy dinner? These stuffed chicken breasts are sure to be a dinner winner. Both the broccoli and cheese- and Cordon Bleu-stuffed chicken breasts are on sale, so there’s no need to worry about prepping your own stuffed chicken dinner. Just pop these in the oven and voilà!

StarKist Chunk Light Tuna in Water

Sam's Club

Deal: $9.64 (save $1.00 until April 10)

Offer can be redeemed 10 times

If you’re participating in Lent or simply looking for an easy midday meal, you’ll want to stock up on these packets of tuna. You can use them to make tuna salad, tuna melts, and even tuna casseroles.



Old Wisconsin Turkey Sticks

Sam's Club

Deal: $11.98 (save $2.00 until April 10)

These turkey sticks make a great afternoon pick-me-up snack. They’re slow-smoked for extra flavor and packed with protein to keep you and your family moving for the whole day.

Kraft Grated Parmesan Cheese

Sam's Club

Deal: $6.98 (save $1.50 until April 10)

Offer can be redeemed 5 times

If you sprinkle mounds of Parmesan cheese on pizza, pasta, and salads, you need this 24-ounce jar. You just can’t beat the price for the amount of grated Parm you’ll always have on hand.



Yoplait Go-Gurt Kids Yogurt

Sam's Club

Deal: $4.78 (save $2.00 until April 10)

Your kids won’t have to beg you to buy Go-Gurts when you see this price tag. These portable yogurts are perfect for busy families always on the go—and at just 15 cents per Go-Gurt, you can’t go wrong with this purchase.

Campbell's Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup

Sam's Club

Deal: $7.98 (save $1.00 until April 10)

Offer can be redeemed 10 times

From casseroles to soups and even pot pies, there’s almost always a use for a can of cream of chicken soup. Stock up now while they’re on sale and thank us later when you make one of these crowd-pleasing recipes.



Velveeta Shells and Cheese Original Mac and Cheese Meal

Sam's Club

Deal: $12.98 (save $2.90 until April 10)

Offer can be redeemed 5 times

Everyone could use a few boxes of mac and cheese in their pantry. It makes an easy meal when you don’t really want to cook—and, let’s face it, everyone always loves it.



Lucky Charms Marshmallow Cereal

Sam's Club

Deal: $5.62 (save $2.00 until April 10)

Offer can be redeemed 2 times

We already knew March was a lucky month, but it just got even luckier with this deal. It’ll be nearly impossible to find a better price for two boxes of Lucky Charms anywhere. At less than $3 per box, you might want to add two of these two-packs to your cart.

