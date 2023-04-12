Sam's Club Memberships are Practically Free This Week

And this week only.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Published on April 12, 2023
Sam's Club storefront on a blue background
Photo:

Allrecipes

If you’ve been contemplating getting a Sam’s Club membership, now is the time to jump on it. The club store is celebrating its 40th birthday this month with an extra special offer for first-time members. 

At the beginning of April, Sam’s released new birthday cake-flavored products in its store and cafe—and we thought that was a great birthday gift to us. But this gift is extra special.

In honor of its 40th trip around the sun, Sam’s is selling its memberships at a $40 discount. That means first-time members can get a Club membership for just $10 and a Plus membership for only $70 for the first year.

With this membership, not only will you have access to Sam’s Club exclusive products and deals in the store, but you can also save money on gas at Sam’s fuel stations and car parts at Sam’s Tire and Battery Center. If you opt for the Plus membership, you’ll add free shipping, optical and pharmacy savings, and the Sam’s Cash loyalty program to your benefits list.

Now is the perfect time to lock in your Sam’s Club membership because the store is offering a few member appreciation events and deals this month. 

If you snag your membership by April 15, you’ll be able to grab a free sweet treat and fountain drink at any club that day, while supplies last. Sam’s will also be handing out special Member’s Mark samples during the day.

Starting April 14, you’ll see more than $100 in savings go live on Sam’s site and in clubs. Products like coffee, pasta, dishwasher detergent, and storage bags will go on a special sale through May 1. 

If all that wasn’t enough to entice you, maybe some special members-only merch will. Because Sam’s opened in the ‘80s, it’s throwing it back with more than 30 pieces of vintage Sam’s Club merchandise. From trucker hats to t-shirts and stickers, Sam’s merch is a great way to show your pride for your new fave store. 

The $40 birthday discount is available for memberships purchased in-store and online between April 14 and April 19. Sam’s memberships are almost never this cheap, so grab the deal now, and after one trip it will have paid for itself with all the money you saved!

