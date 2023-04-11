Sam’s Club Is Celebrating Its 40 Birthday With a Brand New Food Court Item

Look out Costco, Sam's Club's food court just got sweeter!

Published on April 11, 2023

Sam’s Club turns 40 this month and it's celebrating its Ruby year with a gift for us, its loyal customers.

Everyone knows you can’t have a birthday without cake, so for a limited time, Sam’s Club is selling a Birthday Cake Sundae at its café. The sundae hit menus at the end of March and will be available throughout Sam’s entire birthday month—giving you until the end of April to try this scrumptious treat.

The sundae features real iced birthday cake (that’s made fresh in Sam’s bakery) between layers of vanilla frozen yogurt and is complete with confetti sprinkles. You can also order the sundae with chocolate frozen yogurt, according to an Instagram user.

Sam's Club Birthday Cake Sundae

Sam's Club/Allrecipes

If the phrase Birthday Cake Sundae wasn’t enough to sell you, then maybe the price will. Sam's sundae only costs $1.58.

Along with the Birthday Cake Sundae, you’ll also find the fan-favorite Brownie Sundae back on the menu for a limited time. This sundae is a chocolate-lovers dream, made with vanilla frozen yogurt, caramel sauce, and chunks of housemade brownies. You can also order this sundae with chocolate frozen yogurt.

You don’t typically hear a lot about Sam’s Club’s café because it’s almost always eclipsed by Costco’s food court and its $1.50 hot dog deal. However, Costco doesn’t have sundaes like these, and (here’s a little secret) Sam’s Club has an even better hot dog deal. Yes, you read that correctly, you can get a hot dog and drink from Sam’s Club for just $1.38—sorry, Costco. Add a Birthday Cake Sundae to that order and you’ve got a whole Sam’s meal on your hands for less than $3. The competition can’t beat that.

