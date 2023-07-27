Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Ground Beef in 4 States

On July 25, The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) submitted a notice of investigation into a new salmonella infection outbreak linked to ground beef. This is not the only salmonella outbreak reported recently. In early June, there was another outbreak investigated in Chicago, IL.

This most recent outbreak has affected people in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts. As of now, 16 people have reported illness in relation to the outbreak, and 6 of those people have been hospitalized. Those affected recall purchasing and eating 80 percent-lean ground beef from ShopRite locations in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey before getting sick; this ground beef is the only common food that was reported. Investigators are still attempting to identify the source of the ground beef.

Because the CDC is still investigating the source of the ground beef, there is no active recall announcement. If you live in these states and have recently purchased ground beef from a ShopRite location, you may want to dispose of it pre-emptively. The CDC reports that the actual number of people affected by the outbreak is likely higher than reported, as it usually takes three to four weeks to determine if someone’s sickness is related to an outbreak.

To prevent getting sick from salmonella, be sure to wash any cooking equipment or tools that touch raw beef with soap and water before using them for other food. Keep raw meat separated from your other ingredients, and be sure to cook ground beef to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.