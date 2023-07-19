Stanley Tucci’s Favorite Pasta Is Coming to Your Local Grocery Store

Here's where you can find it.

Published on July 19, 2023
If there’s one person we know we can trust when it comes to Italian cooking, it’s Stanley Tucci. The actor has made some of our all-time favorite pasta recipes—from casseroles to no-cook summer sauces—all while charming us with his personality and hilarious videos. 

Knowing that he makes so many Italian dishes, it’s no surprise that Tucci is quite particular about the pasta brand he uses. So particular, in fact, that one pasta brand made it onto his list of the 10 things he can’t live without on “GQ Italia.” 

“I can’t say I always travel with the pasta because that would almost be an insane person who did that, but I will always go and look for this pasta. [It’s] this one brand that I really love, Rummo,” he told “GQ Italia” in early 2023. “If I’m on location and I have an apartment where I’m cooking, this is the pasta that I look for.”

Pasta Rummo is one of the oldest and most beloved pasta brands that’s been producing dry pasta for more than 175 years. It’s a big name in Italy and some parts of the U.S., but you’ve never been able to find its pasta at a national grocery chain—until now.

Rummo is officially entering the national market at all Whole Foods Market stores across the country. The launch will introduce eight of Rummo’s most classic pasta shapes—including two Whole Foods exclusives—plus three gluten-free varieties. 

Beginning in July, Whole Foods and its partner Amazon will carry Pasta Rummo Linguine, Bucatini, Elbows, Penne Rigate, Lasagna, Cut Ziti, Gluten-Free Fusili, Gluten-Free Penne Rigate, and Gluten-Free Spaghetti. As well as Shells and Mezzi Rigatoni, which will be sold exclusively at Whole Foods through the rest of the year.

Rummo will also continue to sell at regional stores, including Publix, Stop & Shop, and ShopRite—just not the Shells and Mezzi Rigatoni for now.

So, if you, like Tucci, “eat pasta probably five days a week, sometimes twice a day,” then now’s your chance to stock up on this fan- and celebrity-favorite pasta. 

